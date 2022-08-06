How to earn a Legendary Ship Title in Sea of Thieves

The Captaincy update for Sea of Thieves Season 7 truly lets players become pirates of legend. Players are able to captain their own ships and give it a name that suits the life of a pirate. The captain and the named ship have the chance to reach infamy, like Blackbeard and the Queen Anne's Revenge.

This can all happen with a little help from a Legendary Ship Title. This can be obtained when any Captain's Logbook Milestone Alignment for a captained ship reaches a Class level of 50.

How to get a Legendary Ship Title in Sea of Thieves

A pirate's ship is one of the most intimidating sights of the sea (Image via Rare)

Players need to purchase either a Sloop, Brig, or Galleon with the Captaincy update. They then need to name the ship and set sail with it to begin the process of earning the Legendary Ship Title.

Any captained ship will have the Captain's Logbook available in the captain's quarters. It rests on the Voyage Table, and players need to interact with it to view various Milestones.

Milestones are cumulative quests that pirates can complete in Sea of Thieves. They can be anything from sailing a specific distance to sinking a certain number of enemy ships.

Milestone Alignments are a bit different, as they are more like categories of certain Milestones. These Alignments are often tied to how players simply approach Sea of Thieves.

Completing a Milestone in a certain Alignment will raise its Class level. An example is the Gold Seeker Alignment. Earning gold, spending gold, and selling treasure are all Milestones that are a part of that Alignment.

Completing 50 Milestones in an Alignment will take a captained ship to Class 50. This will reward pirates with that Milestone Alignment's Legendary Ship Title. Players can earn them naturally or focus on an Alignment to earn a specific title.

All Legendary Ship Titles and how to use them in Sea of Thieves

A look at the Milestone Alignments (Image via Rare)

There are seven Legendary Ship Titles currently in Sea of Thieves. The titles are as follows:

The Legendary Gold Seeker

The Legendary Voyager

The Legendary Emissary

The Legendary Hunter

The Legendary Feared

The Legendary Rogue

The Legendary Ill-Fated

Once one has been obtained, players can head to the My Ships section of the game's main menu or to the Shipwright at any Outpost while they are in a live session.

In the ship menu, players can navigate to Ship Decorations. Instead of customizing the captain's quarters, they should select the Ship's Titles option. This is where any title can be added to the ship.

Find the Legendary Ship Title that you want to use and select it. Confirm its addition to the ship, and it will be tacked on to the front of the ship's name, giving it the Legendary subtitle of sorts.

Now, other pirates far and wide will know that the ship has a Legendary status and will more than likely think twice before engaging it in combat.

