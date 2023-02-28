Sons of the Forest, much like its predecessor, puts heavy emphasis on crafting, resource-gathering, and management. Stuck on a remote island, teeming with flesh-eating cannibals and bizarre creatures, your only means of safety is crafting weapons, ammunition, and shelter for yourself and your companions as soon as possible.

As you spend your days surviving on the island, you will end up building different homes and elaborate buildings to keep yourself safe from the hostile creatures lurking out in the dark.

Among the many structures that you can craft in Sons of the Forest is the suspension bridge. While the suspension bridge might seem like a simple structure, it can be quite a hassle to craft.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily build a suspension bridge in Sons of the Forest.

A suspension bridge makes traveling between shelters relatively easy in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you have access to crafting and free-form building, which allows you to craft some incredibly intricate structures right from the get-go.

You can create tree-top bases to keep yourself safe from the hostiles lurking at ground level, or you can craft houses on the ground with reinforced walls.

As you expand your settlement, you will find plenty of use for the suspension bridge, which you can employ to connect multiple houses together. Given Sons of the Forest is also a co-op title, building a suspension bridge is a great way to connect your house with those of your friends, making traveling between shelters relatively easy.

To build a suspension bridge, you must start by creating a basic frame using three logs, which you can collect by chopping down trees. You can also build a wall along the bridge with horizontal logs if you wish, but that's entirely optional. Once you have a basic frame for the bridge built, you will need to build a second one to reinforce the structure.

Suspension bridges can span lengthy distances and are especially useful in connecting tree-top houses. However, it is best to keep the frames within three log lengths of each other to ensure the rigidity of the structure and reduce the unnecessary wastage of logs. Once you finalize the structure, you will need to tie the logs up with a rope, which you can easily find by searching nearby campsites.

You will require at least two bundles of rope to connect the frames of the suspension bridge. Once you acquire enough rope bundles, you will need to equip the rope in your hand and walk up to one of the frames of the bridge.

You will see different arrows marking the parts of the frame you are looking at. You will need to focus on the top-most beam of the frame, where you will see a horizontal arrow.

To attach the rope, use the left mouse button when you see this arrow. Once you attach one end of the rope to the frame, a second line will appear. You will need to place the second anchor point on the other frame to finalize the structure.

Lastly, you must repeat these steps using another rope to further strengthen the suspension bridge.

Once you are done fixing the ropes, you will need to place planks on the bridge, which you can gather by chopping a few trees nearby.

Once you collect enough planks, you must place them in the gap between the ropes. You will require different amounts of planks depending on the length of your suspension bridge. Once you are done placing the planks, your suspension bridge will be complete and ready for use.

