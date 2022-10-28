How to easily complete the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride

Overwatch 2’s Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event introduced a lot of missions and collectible rewards to the shooter for a limited period.

The new co-op experience is something that players are having a great time trying out, along with some of the various challenges that come with it. While some of these missions are pretty simple to accomplish, there are a few that need more tact and know-how to finish.

One such is the Ominous Portent Challenge where you will have to see all 7 Banshee Moments in a single run of the Wrath of the Bride mission.

This mission is much easier said than done, and many players are having quite a tough time with it. A fair amount of teamwork will be required from them to achieve it, and they will be rewarded with the event-exclusive Tarot Reading voice line for Kiriko once they have completed it.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to easily complete the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride.

Completing the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride

As mentioned, to be able to successfully complete the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride, you will first be required to witness all seven Banshee moments. It’s a fairly challenging task to pull off, and will require teamwork from the entire squad to accomplish it.

Hence, to complete the challenge, you will first need to:

Play the Wrath of the Bride co-op to the point where you are tasked with finding a key to get into the Castle. While you will be able to spot the key in the area, it’s important that you don’t immediately go and pick it up before you witness all of the Banshee moments.

One of the most annoying aspects of the challenge will be to getting your teammates to coordinate if you are not in a pre-made lobby. However, even with strangers, you can try using the text chat feature to tell them what you exactly need them to do in order for you to unlock this achievement.

The best way to go about the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the bride is to move around the map a lot and ask the rest of your team members to keep an eye out for the Banshee. She will have a purple-white glow around her, making her not all that hard to spot.

What makes this mission relatively simple is the fact that you will not need to be the one who is required to spot all seven of the activities. Any one of your teammates seeing her jumping on rooftops, or doing other ghost-like activities will count towards progression.

Hence, if your team is in sync, you will be able to complete this challenge in almost no time, and then collect the key, proceeding to make yourself into the castle.

The Ominous Portent Challenge is indeed one of the trickier ones to complete in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride, especially if there is a lack of team coordination. Fortunately, players will be rewarded with Kiriko’s Tarot Reading voice line for their efforts.

