How to easily complete the Witch’s Brew Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is in full swing, bringing with it a new co-op experience, missions, as well as exclusive rewards. These missions are themed around Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, where you will have to fight through hordes of Zomnics and spectral enemies to reach the objective.

While a fair number of these challenges are not too difficult to accomplish, there are a few that require a bit more know-how. One such mission is the Witch’s Brew Challenge, whose tasks are a bit vague, and Overwatch 2 doesn’t exactly do a good job of explaining what you will be required to do to complete it.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Don’t miss out on spine-tingling skins, creepy cosmetics, and mortifying game modes!



The #Overwatch2 Halloween Terror event is live NOW through Nov 8!

However, upon completing it, you will be able to get your hands on an exclusive Sojourn voice line that says, “It’s always the widow.” Making it one of the more sought-after challenges to complete at the event.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to able to complete the Witch’s Brew Challenge in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride.

Completing the Witch’s Brew Challenge in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride

The Witch’s Brew Challenge is one of the trickier missions to accomplish in Overwatch 2, as the quest will require you to make your way to a room with a coffin and a cauldron contained in it.

Here's what you'll need to do to complete the Witch’s Brew Challenge in Overwatch 2:

First, defeat the Summoner boss in the co-op mission. The boss will be Symmetra and Gargoyle Winston, who will not be all that difficult to take down, especially if you are playing it in Story mode. After defeating them, you will be required to take a detour until you encounter the castle door.

The Ashe player will be required to destroy the castle door with her Dynamite ability. However, for the sake of the Witch’s Brew Challenge, you will first be required to take a left from the door and then enter a small tunnel-like door that will lead you to a room with the cauldron and the coffin.

Once you have discovered the entrance, you will be required to crouch and make your way through the tunnel till the room is in sight. This room is quite important to the narrative as it will "uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn."

Once you are in the room, you will spot a coffin, a cauldron, a broom, a giant hook, and other objects that are themed around Halloween. Once you are in, the objective will be completed automatically, and you will get a prompt on your screen stating that the Witch’s Brew Challenge has been completed in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride.

Additionally, if you are playing the co-op missions as a group, you will be able to complete this mission at the same time. This is because, unlike the Photozomb challenge, this mission has no character-specific requirements, and you will be able to unlock it as a group.

Upon completing the Witch’s Brew Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride, you will receive an event-exclusive Sojourn voice line.

