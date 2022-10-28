Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride guide: How to complete the Knock Knock Challenge

Overwatch 2's Halloween Terror is now live, and players are enjoying the exclusive challenges and rewards that it comes with.

The event features a limited-time co-op mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, which has a variety of challenges for players to complete. While many of them are cookie-cutter and too difficult to accomplish, some are rather vague and will leave you scratching your head.

One mission that a lot of Overwatch 2 players are getting stuck on is the Knock Knock Challenge. To complete it, one must disturb the guest in the Tavern, which is easier said than done.

Today’s guide will go over how you can easily complete the Knock Knock Challenge in Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

New Kiriko voice line among the rewards of the Knock Knock Challenge in Overwatch 2's Wrath of the Bride

As mentioned earlier, to complete the Knock Knock Challenge in Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, you must disturb the guest in the Tavern. Follow the instructions below to do so:

Play the co-op mission of Wrath of the Bride, which is located in the Arcade mode. Proceed to kill the horde of Zomnics that will spawn as soon as the mission begins. One of the easier aspects of the mission is the fact that there is no time limit, and the challenge is not locked behind any particular character. You will be able to do it with anyone you like.

After killing the Zomnics, you will be required to re-group with the rest of your teammates in the tavern, where you will be told to get inside for safety and listen to the radio. This is when you will need to make your way upstairs and open the door to a room to complete the Knock Knock Challenge.

The door of the room will be on the right side under the light. After making your way to it, you will be required to interact with the door once a button prompts, and your character will automatically “knock” on it.

After your character knocks on it, there will be a pop-up on the right side of your screen. It will show the message that you have successfully been able to complete the Knock Knock Challenge in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride.

After completing the Knock Knock Challenge, you will receive some event-exclusive rewards, primarily the new Kiriko voice line that says, “Scry Some More.”

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride in Overwatch 2 features a lot of missions that offer exclusive rewards. However, some of the challenges (like the Knock Knock one) are a bit more difficult to finish.

If you are primarily playing the co-op missions to complete the various challenges and just get your hands on the rewards, then it’s best to do it in Story Mode. This is because missions like the Lantern Lit will not let you have much breathing room, especially on higher difficulties.

