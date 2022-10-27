Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride guide: How to complete the Lantern Lit Challenge and earn 1000 Battle Pass XP

Overwatch 2’s Halloween event is currently in full swing, and players are having a great time trying out all of the new game modes and features that Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride has brought along.

There are many new missions and challenges that have been introduced with this event, and while some are easy to complete, there are a few which are slightly tricky. One of the more difficult missions in the event is the Lantern Lit Challenge, where you will have to crouch at the lantern for six seconds while the Ghost is active.

It can be quite a chaotic task to accomplish, and things become exceedingly more challenging at higher difficulty levels. For completing this challenge, players will be rewarded with 1000 Battle Pass XP, which is a significant boost to the Pass' next tier.

Today's guide will go over how you can easily complete the Lantern Lit Challenge in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride event.

Completing the Lantern Lit Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride

As mentioned, the Lantern Lit Challenge is one of the more difficult ones in the Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride event. To complete it successfully, you will be required to:

Play through the event-exclusive co-op mission until you encounter Sigma, the Unstoppable Ghost. It’s important that you do not engage in combat with it, as it will not make any difference. The best course of action will be to keep avoiding him and his orbs which deal a significant amount of damage if you're hit by them.

The Unstoppable Sigma Ghost will not spawn as soon as the mission begins, he arrives a bit later into the playthrough, and you will be informed of his arrival when his name shows up on the screen. You will be required to dodge and maneuver around his attacks while making your way through the passageway in front.

After making your way through the passage, you will then need to take a left into a room where there will be a Zomnic. The first thing you will be required to do is to kill it as you make your way to the unlit lantern which can be found in the left side of the room.

You will be required to crouch for exactly six seconds near the lantern, but it’s important to not just go ahead with the action as soon as you spot the lantern. It's important to be aware of Sigma’s position before doing this, as six seconds is more than enough for the Unstoppable Ghost to take you out in Overwatch 2's Wrath of the Bride event.

The most favorable time to light the lantern will be when Sigma is chasing someone else. However, he can decide to chase after you as soon as you start the lighting process, so make sure to run away when that happens and come back to the lantern later.

Once you have crouched in front of the lantern for six seconds, you will automatically light it and complete the Lantern Lit Challenge in Overwatch 2 Wrath of the Bride. You will get a notification to the left side of your screen, and obtain 1000 Battle Pass XP.

