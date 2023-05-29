How to easily complete the 'Rain and Hellfire' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Rain and Hellfire is a Tier 3 Redacted Faction mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ. This task is divided into three different objectives. First, players must find a Heavy Chopper and use a launcher to take out five AI soldiers. Second, while staying onboard, they must eliminate at least one real enemy or a Juggernaut. The third and final objective is to destroy three vehicles from the Chopper.

Although these objectives sound easy, a Tier 3 mission can be extremely difficult. AI soldiers will constantly hunt you down as you fly around, trying to take them on. Hence, this guide will look at the best and the easiest way to complete the Rain and Hellfire mission in Warzone 2's DMZ mode.

Acquire munition boxes and launchers before taking the 'Rain and Hellfire' contract in Warzone 2 DMZ

Before starting the contract, it is advised to load up on Munition Boxes and launchers such as the RPG. Moreover, this mission will be difficult to complete without a friend. Hence it is advised to team up with at least one other player.

Once the loadout and team situation is sorted, you must get some fuel for your Heavy Chopper. Although fuel is randomly spawned across the map, some common locations include Rohan Oil, Al Mazrah Airport, and the Cargo Train.

Next, acquire a Heavy Chopper. You can usually find them in Hafid Port near the docks and in Al Mazrah City on top of the skyscrapers. Proceed to fuel them before taking off. Have your friend pilot the Chopper while you concentrate on shooting the targets. It is worth noting that all objectives will require you to stay on board the Chopper.

AI soldiers can be found almost in all locations across Al Mazrah. Simply use your RPG to eliminate five of them, which will complete the first part of the mission.

Next, you must either kill a Juggernaut or a real enemy. While Juggernauts are easy to find, they are difficult to beat. Hence, it is advised to start a Hunt Contract to reveal the location of a random enemy player and proceed to take them out. This will complete the second objective.

The final objective involves blowing up three vehicles using the RPG. This is quite easy as you will easily find vehicles spawning around Al Mazrah. Destroying three vehicles will complete the final objective and thereby, the mission.

That's all there is to know about completing the Rain and Hellfire mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Successfully finishing the contract will reward players with 10,000 XP and a TAQ-V contraband. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

