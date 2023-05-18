Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to solve the Rohan Oil Entrance Spawn puzzle

Koschei Complex is a new area in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ. Unlike other Exclusion Zones such as Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Building 21, this area is exclusively accessible through the hidden entrances in Al Mazrah. Among those, one of the most challenging entrances is the one in Rohan Oil. Players will not only have to fight hordes of AI combatants, but they must also solve a puzzle to access the central part of Koschei Complex.

Koshchei Complex was added to DMZ with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Despite being an entire map of its own, it's yet to receive the title of an Exclusion Zone. At the moment, there are four locations in Al Mazrah through which players can gain entry into this area. They are located in Rohan Oil, Al Mazrah City, Taraq Village, and the South of Oasis.

However, for the purpose of this Warzone 2 DMZ guide, the article will take a closer look at only the Rohan Oil entry point and the puzzle located therein.

How to complete the Rohan Oil entrance Spawn puzzle in Koschei Complex of Warzone 2's DMZ

Rohan Oil itself is a huge area in Al Mazrah, and hence finding the entry point to Koschei Complex therein can be a little troublesome. However, it is actually quite easy to find if players know what to look for. The entrance location in Rohan Oil can be found in the Access Tunnels. There will be a wall with a tiny space at the bottom for the players to crawl in. Once in, players can simply find the wall with a huge hole to access the Koschei Complex.

When you enter the area through Rohal Oil, you will spawn in the External Ops area. In this section, you will only encounter AI combatants and no real players. The real enemies, along with valuable loot, boss battles, and rewards, lie inside the Chemical Plant, for which you will have to solve a puzzle.

For the Rohan Oil entrance, the puzzle is quite simple. As you make your way through the initial section of the Rohan Oil entrance, you will come across a large bunker door with a red button right next to it. At this point, it will be evident that the switch isn't receiving power. Right next to it, there will be a connection point under a red light that will display "Something is missing here."

Inserting the battery in the connection point in Warzone 2's DMZ (Image via @MrDalekJD on YouTube)

To get power to the switch, you will need a pair of jumper cables and a car battery. If you don't already have them in your backpack, there's no need to worry as you can find them in the vicinity. When found, simply bring them back to the connection point and insert the battery and jump-start the connection.

Once that is done, you can access the Chemical Plant through the bunker door.

This is all there is to know about the Rohan Oil entrance Spawn puzzle in the Koschei Complex of Warzone 2's DMZ. While the puzzle might appear overwhelming at first, it becomes quite easy once players know what to look for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

