How to easily counter E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

E. Honda's inclusion in Street Fighter 6 is no surprise as he has been a staple member of the series' roster since the early 90s. The huge Sumo wrestler once again brings his signature brand of fighting that fans have come to love. Those unfamiliar with this fighter might deem him slow due to his size. However, his pudgy exterior can be deceptive since he can catch opponents off guard with sudden jump-ins.

E. Honda's raw power makes him a formidable foe to face off against. He can easily take health away by getting close to his opponents. If you are struggling to face off against this behemoth of a fighter, this guide is for you.

Getting to know E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

E. Honda's most recognizable signature move is the hundred-hand slap, but there is more to him. He has a lot of regular and special moves that allow him to move forward and even more attacks that let him devastate an opponent in close range.

E. Honda is a straight-up brawling specialist. He excels in fistfights and usually comes out on top due to his raw power. His walking speed is not as fast as his more nimble counterparts, but he has a few tricks that allow him to charge forward to immediately close the gap on an enemy.

Avoiding direct brawls or long, drawn-out slugfests is the best way to confront E. Honda. Stay out of range from his hard-hitting moves, and be ready to evade his charges by staying on your toes. Dodge backward when he tries to charge, and then immediately jump in and seize the opportunity by getting a few hits of your own.

If the opportunity presents itself, press the advantage and hit him with combos, but if he can counter, step away and wait for the next opening. Being patient against E. Honda will be rewarded with a victory as long as you can take advantage of the brief openings caused by his missed charges.

Use characters in Street Fighter 6 with great jump-in moves and the Drive Rush mechanic to capitalize on openings against E. Honda.

Characters who can counter E. Honda

An extremely agile character like Cammy has just enough in her repertoire to successfully counter E. Honda in Street Fighter 6. She can stay out of his range with her mobility and quickly jump in to capitalize when an opening presents itself. As long as Cammy can stay outside of his range, she can stop this Sumo wrestler from getting the victory.

Dee Jay is also a great Street Fighter 6 character that can counter E. Honda. Dee Jay has projectiles to chip away at E. Honda's health and can use a variety of fake-out moves to feign retreat, before quickly jumping in to catch him offguard.

Lastly, Guile can also stop E. Honda, his charged projectiles will cause a good amount of damage while staying away, and his anti-air counters can immediately stop any attempts from the latter to jump in.

Poll : 0 votes