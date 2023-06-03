How to unlock Guile's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Fans of Guile will be delighted with his inclusion in the Street Fighter 6 roster. However, this shouldn't come as a surprise since he has been a regular fixture in the Street Fighter series. However, Guile has discarded his signature green tank top and camouflage pants in favor of a new default outfit. Thankfully for fans of his classic military-inspired outfit, it can be unlocked in-game.

You can use Fighter Coins, which can be bought with real money, to purchase the outfit or grind in World Tour mode to unlock it.

Looking for Guile in World Tour mode

Likes: Watching Sports, Walking Dogs

🤐 Hates: Secretive People, Layabouts



Before you can find Guile in the single-player open-world game mode, you must play through it quite a bit. He will become available in Chapters 8-7, but can only be found during the day.

To locate him, first, equip your character with the SiRN Lab Coat and head to the construction site south of Beat Square. Interact with the NPC, Jonathan, who will tell you to go to Grace Marina. Make your way to the marina, walk over to the pier, and speak to the NPC called Curtis, who will allow you to board an aircraft carrier named Byron Taylor.

You must fight a couple of bots that have been giving the military some issues. After defeating them all, you will be able to speak with Guile. Interact with him until he agrees to help you become a better fighter, and you will be enrolled as his student.

With Guile now being your master, his fighting style will become available to equip, so pull up your phone and check out your new moves. Now, you can work on raising your bond level with him, after which his classic outfit will be unlocked for you to use in Street Fighter 6.

Raising your bond level in Street Fighter 6

There is more than one way to raise your bond level with Guile in World Tour. You can give him gifts, level up his fighting style, or spar with him.

Giving the right gift raises the bond level faster, and Guile's favorite item is the Natto which you can purchase from the Merchant in Japan. You can gift this item as often as possible, provided you have the Zenny to spare. Street Fighter 6 offers several ways to earn Zenny in World Tour, so make sure to check these out.

You can also equip Guile's moves onto your created character and level up his fighting style by using it against the other NPCs in World Tour. Leveling up his fighting style will unlock interactions with him, including sparring opportunities. All of these will increase your bond level with him.

Play as Guile in Street Fighter 6, which is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

