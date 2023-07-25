How to easily counter Rashid in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6’s Rashid is new to the scene, having only appeared in one previous entry in the franchise. With that said, he is expected to be a character that will frustrate many. More than one content creator has proclaimed him to be potentially fairly broken/overpowered. His ability to mix players up or catch them in a frame trap is not to be underestimated. Moreover, at launch, he had a bug that let him use his Level 2 super almost infinitely.

While it’s not impossible to counter Rashid in Street Fighter 6, it will be a tall task. Remember that even some of your best attack options will likely be a 50/50 shot at best. Let's look at how to counter Rashid in the game.

How to counter Rashid in Street Fighter 6

Don’t let him carry you to the corner

You must avoid the corner at all costs when dealing with Rashid in Street Fighter 6. He can carry you there, which is why you must keep on top of him. Once pushed into a corner, he has easier frame trap setups that are not easy to get out of.

A jab or a DP (Dragon Punch) can be used between some of his hits. For example, between his Medium Punch/Heavy Kick link, there’s a wide gap. You can use that opportunity to land a powerful DP or other special attack and get out of the situation. You may need to use an EX move, though, to get some priority.

It’s been my experience so far to try and keep him neutral and stop his momentum at any cost. The character, in his current state, could easily be at the top of Street Fighter 6’s tier list.

Fighty @FightyPNW



#SF6_Rashid #SF6_Marisa #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/E0ipG28v7I Actually with Marisa specifically if you parry the eagle you get a fully charged HP as a punish counter

Rashid might try and go for a heavy Eagle Strike as a way in to set up huge damage with his Level 3 Super. Some characters, like Marisa, for example, have a solution. Using her, you can parry the heavy Eagle, fetching you a meaty punish counter combo out of it.

Options while trapped in the corner

Unfortunately, it is a guessing game when dealing with Rashid in the corner. If he’s pinned you there, you will likely be caught in a frame trap. There are only two options, and both involve luck/correct guessing. YouTuber iZonk Gaming discussed this in a recent Street Fighter 6 video.

For example, if he uses Heavy Punch into Heavy Tornado, you can interrupt it with a jab. However, if Rashid uses the Medium Tornado, it’s a frame trap, and even with a jab, you’re stuck.

This character is incredibly dangerous when he has you in the corner, and you have a lot of guessing to do when dealing with normals into the Tornado. He has many frame trap options, which is why the corner is not a good place for you.

Thankfully, if he’s canceling into a super, you can use one that has more priority - like a Shoryuken from Ryu, for example. However, you have to be careful. If Rashid uses his heavy in the corner and isn’t canceling into anything, he can block your DP and punish you.

Part of what makes this character so frustrating to fight is how much guesswork one must do. Knowing your opponent and their tendencies help, too. As more tech releases, we will update this with more strategies to overcome Rashid in Street Fighter 6.