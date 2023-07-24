Street Fighter 6 guide Rashid complete guide: BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Rashid is finally here in Street Fighter 6, along with some incredible moves in his arsenal. The Street Fighter 5 stalwart has officially made his second appearance in the franchise, and he's likely to make a huge splash. This character is releasing right before EVO and will also be tournament legal. Fans will have to see if anyone's brave enough to use him.

This combo guide is a work in progress, however. Rashid is a brand-new Street Fighter 6 character, so it will take time to uncover everything he can do. We'll update it as more tech comes to light for this character.

Rashid combo guide for Street Fighter 6

1) Basic/BnB combos for Rashid in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > LP, LP > QCB.LP

A nice, simple combo to get started courtesy of YouTuber Meno. Street Fighter 6's Rashid crouches to start, pairs a pair of Light Punches, and ends with the Light Eagle Spike. It does solid damage and doesn't require much effort.

j.HK > MP, MP > LK > QCB.LK

Building upon the first combo, this one does far more damage and requires you to jump in to get it started. Eagle Spike is a solid way to wrap up combos for damage, as you can see here.

[Corner only] j.HK > MK > MP.HK > QCF.K(H) > f.MP XX QCF.HP

Done only in the corner, you pin them down with the jumping Heavy Kick and drop a few normal strikes. You'll hold down the Whirlwind Shot. You likely need to cancel the forward Medium into a powerful Spinning Mixer to round things out.

2) Modern combos to try with Rashid

[Auto] Medium, Medium > Special, Back, Neutral, or Forward [Hold] > F.Medium > F.Special

Lightning Cayo showed off the entirety of Rashid's modern combo trials, several of which have the potential to be useful in online matches. Street Fighter 6's latest character has some truly impressive moves. This pins an opponent in the corner and doesn't require a lot of stressful inputs.

c.Heavy > b.Special+Heavy > b.Special (While Buffed) > f.Auto+Special (While Buffed) > (During Forward Jump)Auto+Special >QCF.Medium > Neutral or Forward+Special+Heavy

This is a more complex Modern combo in Street Fighter 6. It requires you to use the wind buff through several hits. Everything in this combo happens quite quickly, but thankfully, Modern controls do make things a bit easier.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Street Fighter 6's Rashid

j.HK > HP XX DR > c.HP > HP XX Level 1 Super

MC MuraFGC covered some incredible gameplay for Street Fighter 6's newest character, including some Drive Rush combos. This one starts with a heavy jump-in, a follow-up Heavy Punch, which gets canceled into a Drive Rush.

This update added a new Drive Rush method as well. From there, you link a few more Heavies and cancel into a Super.

DR c.HP > HP XX Level 2 Super > HK QCF.PP > QCB.K > j.MP, QCF.PP

What a combo! This Street Fighter 6 combo starts with Drive Rush. If you can Instant Rush, that will make it safer. It's wild to see him use the Level 2 super mid-combo and continue to juggle someone across the screen, into the sky, and land the other player in the corner.

4) Punish Counter, Whiff Punish, and Counter Hit combos for Chun-Li

j.d+HP > j.HK > HP XX DR > c.HP > HP XX QCB.PP > QCF.PP > QCB.MK > j.MP > Level 3 Super

This Punish Counter comes from the jump+down Heavy Punch in the corner. You pummel them in the same spot, using a cancel into Drive Rush and a wealth of Rashid's amazing supers. You juggle the opponent and wrap them up with a Level 3 super.

Rashid is the latest character to be added to SF6, so this is a work in progress. If you'd like your combo added, please DM me on Twitter with a video clip and notation.