Street Fighter 6 Drive Rush changes revealed for Rashid update

Street Fighter 6’s devs made a massive announcement for Drive Rush on Twitter. As of the Rashid update for the game, the way DRC motions are triggered will be updated. Players can still do it with the double-tap forward as before. However, a new method will be added to assist players struggling with that particular mid-combo input. It can be a very challenging cancel to perform, and Capcom’s latest addition to the game is a significant improvement.

However, there are some restrictions to this Drive Rush change in Street Fighter 6. Whether players can remap the input or if it’s stuck with the buttons they’ve assigned it to is unknown. Here’s what is known right now.

Street Fighter 6’s Drive Rush will be easier to input after the Rashid update

Usually, if you want to perform a Drive Rush in Street Fighter 6, you start a cancellable move and tap forward twice. There’s also the instant DRC, which takes a bit more work. However, fighting game fans will have a brand-new way to DRC in the next major update. Here’s how to perform it in-game.

The Rashid update brings a new way to DRC for Street Fighter 6 players (Image via Capcom)

How to perform new Drive Rush cancel

Input cancellable normal attacks

Press MP+MK (Classic) or Drive Parry (Modern)

Enjoy your cancel and continue the combo

However, the Street Fighter Twitter post did not explain everything players must know. An essential facet of this was explained in a Japanese tweet. Players who use the new Drive Rush Cancel can only do it from a Neutral/Forward position.

This means charge characters like Guile cannot hold backward and then set up this new Drive Rush. They have to be neutral or forward. They can still take advantage of it, but it will be significantly less overpowered.

Whether on Modern or Classic, you can do this new tech (Image via Capcom)

Thankfully, this new method is also available to Modern control players. All they have to do is use the Drive Parry button instead of MP+MK. Some players hope to use this DRC method on LP+LK, but there’s no word if you will be able to map or remap this controller function.

This will be available in the Rashid update so that EVO players can access this technology. Admittedly this doesn’t give players much time to practice and prepare for new techniques, but it will be there if they choose to use it.

The Street Fighter 6 Rashid update is scheduled to go live in-game on July 24, 2023. Rashid of the Turbulent Wind hits the game as the current Battle Pass ends, as does the new DRC tech.