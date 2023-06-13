Street Fighter 6 Guile complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Guile in Street Fighter 6 is a character that can be played aggressively, but he excels at a slow, patient game. His Sonic Booms are solid and easy to chain together, but it's far more satisfying if you can force someone to play your game. Frankly, it's surprising to me I haven't encountered a single Sonic Boom throughout my journey into ranked gameplay in SF6.

That said, while he's not the most powerful character in Street Fighter 6, Guile has the potential to be an overwhelming force against virtually any player. This article is a work in progress, and as more tech is uncovered, we'll update this with more combos.

Guile combo guide for Street Fighter 6

Note: When using the Sonic Boom, Sonic Blade, and Flash Kick, you get an enhanced version of these moves if you hit the final input and attack buttons simultaneously.

1) Basic/BnB combos for Guile in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > c.LP, LK XX D-U HK

MIR and VesperArcade, of course, have some excellent Basic and Bread and Butter combos. No matter which character you face, you'll want to be familiar with these. This simple combo cancels into a powerful Somersault - a Guile staple, no matter the game.

c.MP > c.LP XX H Level 1 Super > D-U KK

A bit more complicated, this combo for Colonel Guile involves crouching into a Heavy Super, and before your opponent can hit the ground, you hit them with an EX Flash Kick. It features solid damage and is flashy to boot.

Forward.HP > c.LP > c.LP XX D-U HK

One pattern for Guile is to set up combos that end in his Flash Kick. As a charge move, it's a powerful option, and you push your opponent back so you can resume setting up frustrating combos or Sonic Boom waves. This Street Fighter 6 combo begins with his solid Forward Heavy normal before entering the crouching Light Punches.

2) Easy Modern combos for Guile

YouTuber OneStep has a few good Modern combos to remember while playing Guile. Guile can be incredibly strong in the Modern control scheme, so consider practicing these.

j.Heavy > Down.Heavy > Heavy > Down.Special

This excellent and simple combo takes advantage of this World Warrior's incredible reach, followed by a crouching heavy strike, his roundhouse kick, and finishing with the Down Special (Somersault). Your opponent can block the Somersault if they're quick, so be aware.

j.Medium > Down.Light > Down.Light > Down.Special

This might be a little more reliable for getting that Somersault finisher off. The jump medium partnered with a pair of crouching lights is a straightforward way to work on this mighty World Warrior in Street Fighter 6.

DI > Heavy > Heavy > Down.Special

When in doubt, if you have an opponent cornered, why not throw some Drive Impact out there? A DI > HP HP Special is a fantastic way to get easy damage and punish an opponent for backing up too far.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Street Fighter 6's Guile

DI > HP XX QCB.LP > D-U HK

Like the above combo, this Drive Impact combo pushes the opponent into the wall with Heavy Punch but cancels it into a Sonic Blade, followed by a Somersault. It's quality damage and doesn't take much work to practice. As a charge character, this should eventually become his second nature, like Dee Jay.

DI > c.HK-DF.HK XX D-U HK > D-U KK

From Drive Impact, this goes to a crouching Heavy Kick, down forward Heavy Kick, only to cancel into two Somersaults. The first is a Heavy, and the second is an EX. Thankfully, you can buffer the charge for the second Somersault while in the first.

c.LK > c.LP > LK XX DR LK > MP > c.MP XX D-U HK

While you can lead off with Drive Rush, I'd rather see it mid-combo. Feels more intense, and it's harder to stop, I think. From the crouching strikes, you cancel a standing Light into another Light. With a few more strikes, followed by a cancel into a Somersault, this combo feels so good to pull off.

4) Whiff Punish, Punish Counter, and Counter-Hit combos

Back.LK PC > c.LP XX D-U HK

The Knee Bazooka gets decent range, so it's an excellent Punish Counter option. From there, you crouch Light into a Somersault, giving you enough time to get the charge and the free damage for this Street Fighter 6 combo.

c.MP PC > MP > c.MP XX D-U HK

It seems virtually all of this character's combos end in a Somersault. It's a great move to round out a combo since it's easy to perform while crouching. This combo is no different, hitting a few crouching attacks before smashing someone with a special attack in Street Fighter 6.

c.HK-DF.HK PC XX D-U HK > Level 1 Super

Linking the crouching Heavy into the Down Forward Heavy Punish Counter feels good. Then, of course, you cancel into a Somersault, as is tradition with Guile. However, blast them with a Level 1 Super for some extra spice on the way down.

This is just a tiny sampling of what Guile can do in Street Fighter 6. If you want to contribute to this combo guide, please DM me on Twitter with a video and notation.

