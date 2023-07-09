"In the future, pros can play on Modern" Red Bull Kumite's NL talks Street Fighter 6, Modern controls, Cammy, and more (Exclusive)

Sim "NL" is one of the Red Bull Kumite players who competed in Street Fighter 6 this weekend. He was also well-known for being skilled in The King of Fighters franchise, including titles like KOF 98. The South Korean player was ranked highly in SF5, climbing up to the 17th-best player. He participated in this competition, one of the first SF6 majors for the brand-new fighting game.

We had a brief chat with Sim before the event, but some of the audio came out distorted. While talking with this Street Fighter 6 player, we discussed how he feels about the game, Cammy, Modern gameplay, and more. After the dust settled, the South Korean pro tied for 9th place with several other players.

NL discusses Street Fighter 6, Cammy, and more during Red Bull Kumite South Africa

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us! First off, how are you feeling about your chances?

NL: I'm not sure; there are so many strong players here. But I’m feeling very good today, and my Luke and Cammy are ready for the tournament. I’ll do my best.

Q. Modern controls continue to be a hot topic around the world among Street Fighter 6 players. What’s the general opinion of them in the South Korean scene?

NL: Some say it’s very good, and some say it’s not good because almost every character loses their good normals. Like Luke’s crouching kick and Standing Medium Kick. But I think in the future, a pro player can play on Modern controls. But now I think Classic is better for high-level players.

For a beginner player, I think Modern control is very good. My friend isn’t into fighting games, but with Modern controls, he’s playing Street Fighter 6. I think it's very good for beginners and future pro players.

Q. How do you feel about Street Fighter 6 in general? Is it a step forward in terms of mechanics and gameplay?

NL: Street Fighter 5 is a very straightforward game. But this game has so many mechanics - Drive Rush, Drive Impact, and many things have changed. I love it, but it’s hard to adjust because it’s only been one month, and I’m still in the Street Fighter 5 mindset. But I love this game.

Q. Though you were a proficient, skilled KOF player, you began to shift to SF5. What led to that decision ultimately?

NL: I think Street Fighter 5 and 6 are very good. You can make good friends with foreigners. If you have any interest in this game and you travel, you can make many good friends. It’s a very good game.

Q. As someone who was an incredible Cammy player in SF5, how do you feel about her now in SF6? Were there any major changes for the positive or negative?

NL: Some say that Cammy in Street Fighter 5 was easy because she has many good normals. Now, she’s good, but not like in Street Fighter 5, where she also had many risks. This Cammy is harder but more fun.

You can find Sim "NL" on social media via Twitter and creating content on Twitch.

