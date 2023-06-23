Street Fighter 6 E. Honda complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

E. Honda is a dangerous charge character in Street Fighter 6. He's packed with powerful charge attacks, his Hundred Hand Slap, and of course, frustrating command grabs. He may not be the most powerful character in the game, but players who master Honda can frustrate their opponents in every match. He's certainly fun to use for players who like charge inputs.

This E. Honda combo guide for Street Fighter 6 is a work in progress. As the game's life runs on and more tech is discovered, we'll update this with more combos so you're armed with what you need for casual and competitive matches.

E. Honda combo guide in Street Fighter 6

Note: Sumo Spirit (DD.K) enhances the Hundred Hand Slap attack (QCB.P). In addition, it also lets E. Honda cancel DD.P, c.HP, and Far HP into a QCB.P.

1) Basic/BnB combos for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > c.LP > c.LP >> B-F.MP

Courtesy of MIR and VesperArcade, we have a wide assortment of combos for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6. While many combos can end with his headbutt, not all will.

MP/c.MP XX QCB.PP > c.LP XX D-U.HK/B-F.MP

This combo is pretty flexible. It can start or end with MP or crouching MP, and it can end with either the hip drop or the headbutt, depending on what you're feeling like. Either way, you cancel the MP into an EX Hundred Hand Slap and then cancel the crouching Light into one of the charge finishes. From Zangief to Juri, everyone needs to learn to cancel.

HK [First Hit] XX QCF.K-D+P > QCF.K-P-P

This combo might be tricky if you can't cancel between the two hits of E. Honda's Heavy Kick in Street Fighter 6. You do that, cancel into Sumo Dash (Down+Punch follow up), and then another Sumo Dash (Punch Punch follow up). Other than the beginning, this is a pretty easy combo to perform.

2) Modern combos for E. Honda

Medium > EX Neutral.Special > c.Light > c.Light > Up.Light

OneStep brings the heat for Modern combos for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6. This one uses a Medium into the full EX Hundred Hand Slap. From there, a pair of crouching lights and follow up with up+light to get the hip attack. Modern characters are capable of doing normal inputs, and this is one example.

DI > Assist.Heavy > Neutral.Special Auto [EX] > Neutral.Special

This is another useful combo for Street Fighter 6 Honda mains, who are also Modern control players. It's very easy to do and doesn't require you to be in the corner. Just Drive Impact, Assist Heavy, EX Hundred Hands into another Hundred Hands.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

DI > HK [First Hit] XX QCF.K-D+P > QCB.HP > D-U.KK

From the Drive Impact, you will cancel the Heavy Kick before the second hit, and like earlier, you'll take the Sumo Dash Down+P. This time, the follow-up is Hundred Hand Slap into the EX Sumo Smash/Hip drop.

DI > HK [First Hit] XX QCF.K-D+P > QCB.HP > Level 1 Super

The same combo as above, but this time, after the slaps, you will end with a Level 1 Super. It's far more satisfying to hit than the hip drop, though it might take some practice.

c.LK > c.LP XX DR c.LP > c.MP XX D-U HK

A bombardment of crouching attacks begins this Drive Rush combo. Lead that into a cancel into another crouching Light and a crouching Medium for this E. Honda Street Fighter 6 combo. Once the Medium Punch begins, finish them off by canceling into the Sumo Slam.

4) Whiff Combos, Punish Hit Combos, and Counter Hit combos for E. Honda

MP/MK PC > c.MP XX B-F.MP

A nice, simple Punish Counter, this goes from either a Medium Punch or Kick position. Once you get the confirmation, crouch into the canceled Headbutt. It really can come out of nowhere and does solid damage.

HP PC > HP XX QCF.K-P-P

A satisfying Heavy Punch counter, this cancels another Heavy into the Sumo Drive with the Punch+Punch finisher. You can push someone across the screen with this.

DI PC > HK [First Hit] XX QCF.K-D+P > D-U.HK

Some players want to mid-screen Drive Impact, and that's perfectly fine for this World Warrior. From there, you cancel the Heavy like we've been doing. Sumo Drive into the Down+Punch follow-up, and while you're holding down, you can set up a Sumo Slam.

This combo guide is still a work in progress. If you'd like to participate and add your combos, please message me on Twitter and send me a video with notation, and I'll add it to the list.

