How to easily counter Ryu in Street Fighter 6

Ryu is undoubtedly the face of Capcom's Street Fighter franchise, so it is no surprise that he is a part of Street Fighter 6's roster. He owns what is perhaps the most famous move in all of fighting game history in his projectile-based attack, the Hadouken. Beyond this move, he is capable of doing other things that make him a tough challenge every time you face him in a match.

Ryu has a standard moveset and suits a more traditional playstyle, but he should not be underestimated. He can absolutely throw down in a slugfest, and he often has an advantage in fistfights. If you struggle to beat Ryu in Street Fighter 6, then this guide is for you.

Tips to beat Ryu in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6's Ryu has powerful regular attacks that give him an edge against opponents who try to beat him in direct confrontations. He also has counters for enemies who try to jump-attack him or jump forward to evade the Hadouken. Lastly, he is also equipped with a few moves that see him going forward towards the enemy. This makes him an extremely well-rounded Street Fighter 6 character.

Most of Ryu's moves are most effective when his enemies are at mid-range from him and during situations where both fighters are at a stalemate. This is when he can use his pokes to cause some chip damage before executing one of his specials to end the fight. Thus, the best way to beat Ryu is to minimize the amount of time you are at a standstill; you need to try to control the offense.

One way to counter this entity is to use characters who excel at reading and reacting to his offense. Grapplers who lean towards a more defensive game are great for this purpose. Aside from having the ability to counter Ryu, they have grabs and throws that can break his solid defense.

Choosing the right characters who can match his abilities will go a long way in besting him in a fight.

Which characters are best for countering Ryu in Street Fighter 6

A character with a solid defense like Zangief can be effective against Ryu, especially when he is able to predict the latter's moves. He can use his grappling-based attacks to break through Ryu's defense, ensuring that both fighters do not enter a stalemate. Zangief also has respectable counters to the Hadouken and Ryu's other signature moves like the Shoryuken.

Ironically, Ken is also a decent counter to Ryu in Street Fighter 6. Yes, he does have a few similar moves to the latter. And yes, people have turned him into a meme calling him a wannabe Ryu, but he is more than that. Ken has more moves that propel him towards enemies, making him a very powerful rushing specialist. This attribute allows him to quickly break stalemates, instantly negating Ryu's advantages.

