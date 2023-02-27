How to easily craft a Spear in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest requires you to craft tools, shelter items, and gather other essential items to help you survive. The game features dangerous cannibals and aggressive animals who attack you on sight. Furthermore, you must hunt to keep yourself fed on this arduous journey, which is when the Spear becomes one of the most useful tools.

Spears can be crafted using two Sticks, one Duct Tape, and one Utility Knife. After collecting each of the aforementioned items, open your inventory menu and combine them all to craft a Spear.

Crafting a Spear in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest transports you to a remote island populated with enemies as you strive to survive the hellish landscape. Spears can be a potent tool to aid you in the game.

Once you have collected the required items (two Sticks, one Duct Tape, and one Utility Knife) to craft a Spear, you can follow the steps below:

Press the I button on your keyboard to open the inventory. Select the desired items i.e Stick, Duct Tape, and Utility Knife, and then press right-click. All the selected items will then be placed in the middle of the inventory mat. Interact with the cog icon on the top right of this mat to begin the crafting process. The cog rotates, and your Spear is ready for use in seconds.

The Spear is ready after combining the three items (Image via Endnight Games)

Spears are potent melee weapons effective against every enemy type in Sons of the Forest. Furthermore, you can even hunt fish with it and use the Drying Rack to dry the fish and store food. Spears can also aid you in breaking down bushes and shrubs, an excellent source of Sticks and Leaves.

Finding Sticks, Utility Knife, and Duct Tape to craft Spear in Sons of the Forest

You will find the Utility Knife near the helicopter crash site at the beginning of the game. The area has tons of loot, including Duct Tape, so collect everything there. If you can't find the Duct Tape here, search chests and containers in and around enemy camps in the game.

You can find Duct Tape in the starting area of the game (Image via Endnight Games)

To craft a Spear, you will also require two Sticks which can be found easily in the open world. All you need to do is find small trees, bushes, or shrubs and use your Axe to chop them down. Apart from crafting a Spear, Sticks can also be used to make a basic fire in Sons of the Forest.

Once you have collected all these items, perform the aforementioned steps to craft a Spear. It is a tool worth having in your arsenal since it can be used for defense and hunting.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest. It is fairly larger in map size than the original title and pits you against ferocious enemies. There are many weapons, items, and gameplay mechanics to even the odds in your favor.

You will need to fight hunger and thirst, thus, collect drinking water and cook food regularly. This monotony is eased by introducing an AI companion like Kelvin, who can be assigned these tasks and more.

Ali @Owlivore This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. https://t.co/AjIjFmsrP8

You can focus on other activities while Kelvin performs mundane tasks for you. The NPC can even help you collect Sticks, thereby speeding up the process of crafting Spears.

Sons of the Forest can be played solo or multiplayer with friends. The survival horror game is only available on PC, with Endnight Games not disclosing any plans to release it on consoles.

