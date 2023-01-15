How to easily defeat Adio in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey, the newly released action-adventure RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment, offers fans the chance to relive some of the most iconic moments from the anime. Much like any other action RPG, the game is filled with challenging boss encounters that will test players' ability to adapt and improvise.

Among the many other bosses in the game is Adio, who not only shows up as part of the final boss encounter but is also one of the most daunting foes in One Piece Odyssey. Appearing fairly late into the main campaign, Adio will test players' ability to use the skills and movesets of the Straw Hat pirates.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how one can defeat Adio and his two Thunder Storms, along with the final boss of One Piece Odyssey, The Divine Breath.

How to unlock the boss fight against Adio and Divine Breath in One Piece Odyssey

Given this is the final boss fight of One Piece Odyssey, it unlocks fairly late, with its recommended level being 50 for each party member. The battle starts right after the Straw Hats defeat the clones in The Sky Tower.

After a brief cutscene that sees Adio revealing his true intention of using Divine Breath to wreak havoc, the crew chases him to South Beach.

It should be noted that players will get a chance to save their progress and set up a camp before starting the final boss fight.

How to easily defeat Adio and Divine Breath in One Piece Odyssey?

The fight against Adio and Divine Breath is divided into two phases. The first one sees the Straw Hat pirates going up against both of them and a few Thunder Storms. The latter act as barriers that Adio uses to defend against the crew's attacks. The second phase sees the Straw Hat Pirates match up against Divine Breath, who summons two more Thunder Storms.

Phase 1: Juggling between Adio and Divine Breath

In the first phase, Adio is the main enemy that players must focus on. He uses the artifact's power to summon two Thunder Storms to cloud himself from direct attacks. Adio also uses the power of Divine Breath to occasionally dish out highly damaging attacks on the Straw hat pirates.

Here's an easy strategy that players can use to defeat Adio in the first phase of the boss fight:

Given Adio and the Thunder Storms are all power types, using Technique characters such as Zorro, Robin, and Brook will be the most effective option.

Power characters such as Luffy, Sanji, and Chopper are also perfectly viable in the first and second phases.

Placing the Technique and Power characters on the forefront as the primary damage dealers while having the Speed ones as the passive support group is the best setup against the boss fight.

The Thunder Storms should be the priority before focusing attacks on Adio, since eliminating them will allow the party to directly target the boss without any hindrance.

Once Adio's health dwindles, he will lose control over Divine Breath, triggering the second and final phase of this boss fight.

Phase 2: Destroying Divine Breath and Thunder Storms

Much like Adio, Divine Breath will summon two Thunder Storm clones that will block party members from directly attacking the beast. Players should prioritize these Thunder Storms to free up blocked personnel and focus attacks on Divine Breath.

Once the Thunder Storms are gone, Divine Breath will be powered up and shrouded with a wind wall. Attacking and draining its health bar will dissipate this barrier, allowing players to dish out attacks for full rounds.

However, if Divine Breath survives the two rounds with some health, it will once again summon a wall of wind, forcing one to repeat the process.

The cycle of reducing Divine Breath's health continues for three cycles. Once players deal enough damage, it will lose the ability to heal and become exposed to the final blow.

Once Divine Breath is defeated, players can enjoy a lengthy cutscene that sees Luffy clash against Adio in a cinematic sequence that feels lifted directly out of the anime.

The final battle and main campaign will conclude after the cutscene and open up a host of side stories in One Piece Odyssey.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes