How to easily defeat Divine Breath (Waford South Beach, Waford) in One Piece Odyssey

On the shores of Waford, the final boss of One Piece Odyssey awaits - Divine Breath. The ancient technology will be used as a weapon by Adio to destroy the world. He’s decided that pirates and marines are the cause of the world’s ills, and is going to eliminate them all.

They await as your final boss encounter of the game, and it’s not necessarily an easy one; however, if you’re looking to overcome the One Piece Odyssey's final major battle, here’s what you need to know.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the end of One Piece Odyssey

Adio and Divine Breath are the final combatants for One Piece Odyssey

After Sky Tower, you’ll get a cutscene that shows a major plot twist for the game. You will get one final chance to prepare for the battle - craft food items, prepare Trick Balls to reduce weakness to Technique abilities and lower defense, and of course, heal up. You will want to be at least level 50 for this One Piece Odyssey boss battle, to make it as easy as possible.

Thankfully, Adio, Divine Power, and the Thunder Storms they summon are all Power Type. An ideal party will include several Technique types on the front line - Zoro and Brook make excellent picks, as does Nico Robin. Luffy, thanks to his sheer strength, is also viable.

Sanji and Chopper can also make appearances, and your Speed characters will want to keep the party healed up. Though you can swap party members as you please, I prefer Luffy, Zoro, Brook, and Nico Robin as the main frontline for this battle.

With attacks like Conqueror's Haki, Luffy more than carries his weight.

Phase 1 of the One Piece Odyssey boss battle includes Adio himself and Divine Breath. Thanks to the Thunder Storms he summons, you won’t be able to attack Adio directly, and Divine Breath will rail against the party with its ferocious strikes.

Characters that have to face off the Thunder Storms need to make defeating those the top priority, so they can also fight Adio. If you see glowing circles appear under party members, they’re about to be hit by a devastating attack from Divine Breath. Leave them in if you think they can take the heat and get healed. Otherwise, swap a Technique character to be on the safe side.

Keep this up until Adio loses control of Divine Breath, and Phase 2 of the fight will kick off. Naturally, two more Thunder Storms spawn, but this time, there’s no Adio. The weapon is far more powerful now and is protecting itself with a Wind Wall.

The next step is to get rid of the wind wall, so Divine Breath powers down. Use regular melee attacks at this point and build up as much TP as possible.

You will want to smash through Divine Breath with your strongest soon. When the health bar runs down, Divine Breath falls to the ground and regains its health.

You have two turns to completely run its health down, so save your biggest moves for this. If you can buff beforehand, that will be beneficial. If you fail, it will power back up and recreate its wind wall twice. You can take the slow way out if you wish, but it’s recommended to just focus it down the first time.

This is the end of the One Piece Boss battle, but it’s not the end of the game. There’s still a showdown between Luffy and Adio, but that’s not something to control. At this point, you’ve beaten the main portion of the game, and all that will be left is to tie up loose ends and unlock trophies.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes