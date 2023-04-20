How to easily defeat Butcho the Clown in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 introduces new zombie archetypes through boss fights - for example, Butcho the Clown. This boss appears during the “Boardwalking Dead” main story quest and is the last encounter of your time at the fair. This boss can be incredibly frustrating if you don’t figure out how to stop his regeneration ability, but he can also be killed simply if you can lure the boss into the right spot.

Thankfully, the regular versions of this sword-armed zombie won’t be as intense, but they will be just as deadly. All versions of this zombie hit incredibly hard, and the sword arms can rip through a player’s health in no time at all. Here’s what you need to know about this dangerous Dead Island 2 boss.

How to beat Butcho the Clown in Dead Island 2

After picking up the last piece of your blood-testing hardware in Dead Island 2, Butcho the Clown shows up, wearing a clown’s face, and bearing sword arms. He’s agile and can block incoming shots with his sword arms. When he crosses them in front of himself, don’t bother aiming at the chest.

He’s not invulnerable, though. Aim at his upper arms or better yet, his legs. A good rifle can easily pop shots here and deal crits over and over. This boss doesn’t appear to have a ton of health, either.

His basic attack is to lunge at you and swing his sword arms at you. He tends to do it once or twice back to back. He can also leap on you, which will prompt you to mash your way free.

Dodging this attack is so important in Dead Island 2 since it can easily kill you if enough strikes land. Around 75-50% health, the boss will run away, and head down to another part of the pier. If you don’t immediately follow, he’ll start eating bodies, and heal to full.

Butcho the Clown will suddenly have full health again and you’ll have to whittle away at him again. I noticed that guns were very effective in this fight. To make sure I had enough ammo, I used my most powerful melee weapons and Military Grenade and Caustic-X Sidewinders to whittle him down the first time.

It didn’t appear that I could stop him from regenerating the first time. When Butcho the Clown went for another bite, a few blasts from my shotgun stopped him. The lower his health gets, the more melee strikes he chains together as well.

Bye, Butcho! Just knock him off here, and you win! (Image via Deep Silver)

With a heavy melee weapon, you can actually knock Butcho the Clown off the stage in Dead Island 2. A part of the pier is broken, at the end of this map. I used a heavy wrench, battering him until he fell off the side. Sadly, any items he dropped were gone forever, but the possibility of beating this boss without dealing much damage is quite interesting.

That’s all you need to know about fighting Butcho the Clown in Dead Island 2. Once you’ve beaten him, you’ll have to watch out for sword-arm zombies jumping around as you explore the rest of the game.

Poll : 0 votes