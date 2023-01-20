How to easily defeat Doflamingo’s Clone in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey features battles with various enemies, bosses, and antagonists from the anime. The story also progresses in arcs adapted from anime and manga. Players will come to a point where they will also face major antagonists. Doflamingo is one of those infamous antagonists.

Players will encounter him in Chapter 8, which involves the Dressrosa arc. Doflamingo is a notorious villain in One Piece Odyssey and will try his best to slow down the Straw Hats. Part of his scheme to get rid of them is to send his clones to fight instead of himself. Players will have to defeat this clone to get to the real Doflamingo at the Royal Palace.

Defeating Doflamingo’s clone in One Piece Odyssey can be fairly simple

One Piece Odyssey's entire Chapter 8 involves the Straw Hat crew traversing the different levels of the New Royal Plateau region. You will have to face multiple bosses during this arduous hike to the top of the plateau. After defeating Pica, you will reach the top, where there are Sunflower fields.

This is where a cutscene plays, and Law tells Lim that Doflamingo’s brother Corazon saved his life from a life-threatening disease. He also tells Lim that Corazon tried to kill Doflamingo but was too kind to do so. That is when two Doflamingos appear around the Straw Hats. One of them is a clone, and thus the battle begins.

Doflamingo has a big health bar. It would be best to have healing items and cooked recipes ready at your disposal. Apart from Doflamingo, you will also have to face his accomplices in this battle. Like most battles, it would be best to use area-of-effect attacks. You must focus on him as soon as possible.

Doflamingo's Pentachromatic Strings attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Doflamingo has two attack types. One is a basic attack that involves a series of quick punches and kicks. This does moderate amounts of damage. Another attack he uses frequently is the Pentachromatic Strings attack. This attack does a lot of damage to two of your party members.

The henchmen have a smaller health bar. However, they deliver major blows to your party members with their basic attacks.

You can use Sanji’s Mouton Shoot in this battle. This does more than 4000 damage to Doflamingo. Law also has the potential to deal a decent amount of damage with his Gamma Knife skill. Cavendish can also be used in this battle. His Blade of Beauty Bluebird is an excellent focused attack that can help you deplete Dofalmingo’s health faster.

Use Canvendish's Blade of Beauty Bluebird attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

It is essential to keep using healing items whenever your health goes below 50 percent. This is because Doflamingo can also use his Repair ability to heal himself in battle. This should be your cue to do the same and heal all your party members.

Defeating him will trigger a cutscene in which he holds Robin hostage while Rebecca is mind-controlled to kill her while Sugar, a doll, approaches Luffy. She has the power to turn anything she touches into a toy. Law uses his Shambles power to swap Luffy away from the doll and teleports in front of Robin just before Rebecca swings her sword at Robin.

Doflamingo holds Robin hostage (Image via One Piece Odyssey)

This is when Corazon appears, and Law is surprised at his resurrection. Corazon joins the fight, and the second phase of the battle begins. Corazon uses two attacks on Doflamingo. One is a simple shot from his blunderbuss. The other is a Telepathy attack that deals massive damage to Doflamingo.

You can also continue using the same tactics to deplete Doflamingo’s health in this phase. He will repair himself at least once in this battle too. Nevertheless, Corazon and Law will assist you adequately in this battle. Doflamingo has one ultimate trick under his sleeve, as he can use a Godthread attack before he gets defeated.

Once you defeat him, a cutscene lets you know that the Doflamingos were merely clones and the real one is still hiding in the Royal Palace. Corazon begins to disappear as he is only resurrected to help Law in this fight. You must then proceed to the Royal Palace to fight the real Doflamingo.

One Piece Odyssey is the latest open-world JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) by Bandai Namco based on the world's popular anime. Fans and critics have hailed One Piece Odyssey as worth playing at least once owing to its faithful adaption and robust gameplay elements. One Piece Odyssey features many iconic moments, locations, and characters, making it a memorable experience.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes