One Piece Odyssey will have players on edge as it features a vast ensemble of boss battles and enemy encounters. Players can also come across Hakuba in the latter part of One Piece Odyssey. Hakuba is Cavendish’s split personality. Hakuba appears when Cavendish falls asleep. Hakuba is a fierce and lunatic version of Cavendish.

Players will encounter Hakuba once they reach Chapter 8, which is part of the Dressrosa arc. This Chapter is just before the penultimate chapter of One Piece Odyssey. Thus, they will be equipped with the best skills and have many characters to choose from by this time.

Defeating Hakuba, the lunatic split personality of Cavendish in One Piece Odyssey

You will be on your way to the Royal Palace through the various levels of the New Royal Plateau. On level 2 of this plateau, you will stumble upon a guy sleeping on the ground. That’s Cavendish asleep, and Hakuba soon appears to fight the Straw Hats.

You will face around 10 Donquixote family soldiers, including Hakuba. Hakuba has a creepy smile on his face and white eyes. He challenges the Straw Hats, and the battle begins.

Since there are a bunch of opponents in this battle, it will be wise to defeat them as soon as possible. These soldiers have a basic, non-threatening set of attacks that don't pose a direct danger to you or your party members. Some of them, however, can fling bombs that paralyze any of your companions. Your best bet is to resort to area-of-effect attacks early in the battle.

Luffy's The Conqueror’s Haki deals massive damage. (Image via Bandai Namco)

You must start with Luffy’s The Conqueror’s Haki skill blast. This unleashes a massive blast wave that significantly damages all the enemies in the battle. Chances are, this attack can knock out one or two enemies right at the start of the battle. This attack will surely deplete more than half of their health.

You can follow up with Nami’s Thunder Lance Storm skill to ensure all enemies are off the battle. This will get rid of all the Donquixote soldiers. Now you can focus all your attention on defeating Hakuba.

Hakuba only has this one attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Hakuba is a tanky boss and has a big health bar. You can rest easy, though, because he has no ultimate attacks. He only has two variations of a single sword swing. He will only attack one or two characters at max with these attacks. Do keep in mind that these swings deal a lot of damage.

Damaging his health isn't that hard, either. With this game, you will have unlocked all the playable characters, including Brook. Sabo even joins all the battles throughout this Story arc. He uses his Dragon Breath attack to deal moderate damage to Hakuba.

Use Robin to defeat Hakuba for bonus exp. (Image via Bandai Namco)

You can use Luffy’s Gum Gum Giant Pistol to deal massive damage. Combine it with Zorro’s Tiger Trap which also helps drain Hakuba’s health faster. When you drain enough of his health, the game will suggest you beat him with Robin to gain additional exp.

You can switch to Robin and use her Ochenta Fleurs Cuatro Mano Shock skill to defeat Hakuba. Beating him triggers a cutscene, and Cavendish takes over. He reveals that he wishes to take down Doflamingo to gain all the glory. Thus, the cutscene ends with Cavendish joining your party. You won’t be able to control him, but he will assist you like other guest characters in One Piece Odyssey.

Bandai Namco has delivered a robust game that stays faithful to the anime and yet manages to introduce new stories. One Piece Odyssey features tons of locations reminiscent of their anime counterparts. Fans and critics are in unison regarding the verdict of One Piece Odyssey. The game holds on its thanks to its crisp turn-based gameplay and fleshed-out cutscenes.

One Piece Odyssey also doesn't shy away from including the iconic moments from anime story arcs. Players can revisit them using Memorias. These events play out differently than in anime, with the endings being the same to honor the source material.

