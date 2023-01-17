One Piece Odyssey is the latest open-world JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) by Bandai Namco based on the anime. Players have been in awe of this faithful video game adaptation and the vast ensemble interwoven into the story. What adds to the thrill is the various bosses and the novelty of each encounter.

One such instance is the battle against Kaku in the underground passage of the Tower of Law. Kaku is an undercover agent working for CP9, an underground organization comprising trained assassins. Players will fight him in Chapter 4 as they explore Water Seven, a sprawling city in the One Piece universe.

*This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Defeating Kaku in his Giraffe form in One Piece Odyssey

You will first see him in a cutscene after defeating Scrapper Franky in the Sewers. Thereafter, Rob Lucci and Kaku will nab Usopp and Franky. Follow their trail to reach a huge gate that requires three keys to unlock.

The gate that leads to an underground passage in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

After defeating Rear Admiral Barricade, the first key will be handed over to you. He will accidentally reveal the other two key locations. Follow the marker and you will find the other two keys. The second key is in the service room, while the third is with the vice admiral, who turns out to be a pet dog.

You can then unlock the big iron gate that opens up into an underground passage. Keep heading inside the passage, and you will see Kaku waiting there. This will trigger a cutscene wherein Luffy and his companions demand to see Usopp and Franky. Kaku gives a typical antagonist monolog and turns into a giant Giraffe. The Straw Hats find it hilarious, and the battle begins.

Kaku in Giraffe form in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

In this battle, you will face six enemies, including Kaku. The others are his henchmen and agents. They have pretty basic attacks that deal minuscule damage to your party members. Your best bet is to defeat them all at once using area-of-effect attacks.

Defeating Kaku is not a tough ordeal, so you won't need to heal much during this battle. This is because he doesn't have a huge arsenal of attacks. To be on the safe side, have Chopper in your battle crew to assist with healing.

Kaku's Tempest Kick Spinning White Blade attack (Image via Bandai Namco)

Kaku’s primary attack involves multiple slashes from his swords. Kaku's other major attack is the Tempest Kick Spinning White Blade, which causes bleeding and decreased attack status effects on the affected party members. Some henchmen, particularly the fatter ones, can sometimes use a slam attack to hit two of your party members at once.

Use Nami’s Thunder Lance Tempo to deal massive damage and defeat all enemies after a couple of turns. You can use Sanji’s default attacks to defeat the remaining henchmen. If there are still multiple enemies left, you can also use his Premier Hache skill to damage two enemies simultaneously.

Nami's Thunder Lance Tempo area-of-effect attack (Image via Bandai Namco)

Chopper’s skill Cloven Roseo Metel is also a viable option to damage multiple enemies. Use Luffy’s Gum Gum Jet Bazooka on Kaku. Once the henchmen are out of the picture, you can keep attacking Kaku, and he will go down easily. Defeating him will lead to a cutscene.

While lying defeated on the ground, Kaku receives a call on the golden transponder snail from Spandam regarding the status of the mission. Luffy interrupts the call and demands to see his friends. Spandam tries to call reinforcements and sounds the alarm in the facility.

The golden transponder snail (Image via Bandai Namco)

One Piece Odyssey is a fully fleshed-out game that can keep players engaged for a good period of time. The turn-based combat is fun and trickles with banter between the characters that adds spice to the gameplay. One Piece Odyssey is a credible and faithful adaptation that is nothing short of a visual treat for fans.

One Piece Odyssey has received praise from fans and critics alike. Players can relive the story arcs from the anime and manga by playing the game. Bandai Namco also added slight twists to the story to keep things fresh. Despite slight tweaks to the narrative, fans can be assured that One Piece Odyssey sticks to its anime roots while delivering a robust turn-based open-world RPG experience.

Poll : 0 votes