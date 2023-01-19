One Piece Odyssey starts off with the Straw Hat pirates stranded and separated on Waford Island. Players will have to reunite them and embark on a journey to defeat all antagonists and quirky enemies based on the anime. One Piece Odyssey also features many creative enemies that will challenge a player's skills. Merchant Walrus is one such unique enemy.

Players can come across this giant blue walrus in Chapter 7. Most playable characters will be available at the player's disposal during this segment of One Piece Odyssey. They will even get a chance to add one more character to their party roster after defeating Merchant Walrus.

Defeating giant Merchant Walrus in One Piece Odyssey

You will come across Merchant Walrus right after the pulse-pounding Marineford War arc. After defeating Kizaru and Aokiji, the Straw Hats are on a quest to reunite all the remaining crew members. That's when they will work to find Brook’s body. Brook appears in spirit form and guides them through various tasks before being retrieved.

Make your way to South Beach on Waford Island. Your arrival will trigger a cutscene, and the crew can see their ship, Thousand Sunny, in the distance, surrounded by ice. On one of the ice blocks, they spot Brook’s frozen body. They are then startled by the sudden appearance of a giant walrus that pops out of the water.

Brook's frozen body (Image via Bandai Namco)

The battle begins at this point in One Piece Odyssey. Merchant Walrus is your sole opponent, making the battle a walk in the park. Since there are no other enemies to worry about, you can freely use power-based attacks.

Merchant Walrus has two attacking variations in its arsenal. The first is a normal slam with minuscule damage, while the second is a Stamp Press. Merchant Walrus will slam his fins thrice on the ground to deal moderate damage. None of its attacks are lethal, and you won't even require healing items in this fight.

Merchant Walrus' Stamp Press attack (Image via Bandai Namco)

You should start your attack with Luffy’s Gum Gum Red Hawk. This attack does more than 8000 points of damage to the walrus. Using a fire attack will give you an edge in the battle, and the rest of the fight will be a breeze.

You can use Zorro’s Purgatory Onigiri skill to damage the Merchant Walrus further, as it also causes bleeding. In no time, the enemy will bleed out and be unable to execute his Stamp Press attack. You can even use Robin or Chopper instead of Zorro and deal the walrus a similar amount of damage.

Luffy's Gum Gum Red Hawk deals massive damage (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you are using Franky, his Franky Cannon attack also delivers moderate damage. By combining this with the above techniques, you can rest assured that the Merchant Walrus will go down without much of a fight. Defeating it earns you three Luffy Cube Fragments and one Nami Cube Fragment.

In the cutscene, the Straw Hats notice that Brook’s spirit is nowhere to be found. A Fire Colossus will then jump right in from of them. As the crew braces themselves for another fight, Brook appears to be in his mortal form.

One Piece Odyssey has received praise from fans and critics alike. The game offers a substantial amount of gameplay along with complete voice-acting cutscenes. Bandai Namco’s decision to make it a turn-based game has also gone down well with the fan base owing to its execution.

Furthermore, anime fans can relive iconic moments from the franchise’s numerous story arcs. One Piece Odyssey features Memorias, a construct of sorts that allows the Straw Hats to recollect their lost memories and, in the process, lets players experience the anime’s rich storylines with certain twists. Players must note that the story arcs conclude exactly as they did in the anime and manga.

Poll : 0 votes