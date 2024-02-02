How to easily get Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload

As you make your way through the narrative in Persona 3 Reload, you will eventually get a quest to obtain Juzumaru, a two-handed sword. Elizabeth will give you the quest after you have beaten The Priestess. Once you give the item to her, she will provide you with a reward.

Getting Juzumaru is part of a series of quests from Elizabeth. One big reason to complete them is that the rewards you get in return are quite valuable and will oftentimes help you have an easier time in Tartarus.

This Persona 3 Reload guide will therefore go over some of the things you need to do in order to get your hands on Juzumaru.

Where to find Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload

Expand Tweet

Here's how you can get your hands on Juzumaru:

Accept the quest

You will first need to accept the quest from Elizabeth after beating The Priestess. Then, make your way to the lower floors of Arqa and search for a treasure chest.

Strategize

Since the loot inside the dungeon is randomly generated, the chest containing the sword can appear anywhere and on any floor. However, many players have stated that the chest mainly appears on Arqa’s 36th floor. So, all you need to do is search the floor in question till you come across a special treasure chest with a red circle in front of it.

Beat the enemy

But, before you reach the 36th floor, you will have to fight powerful shadows, collectively called the Gatekeeper. Elizabeth will warn you about the mini-boss before you head any further.

Find and open the chest

Once you take down the miniboss, you will be able to make your way up to the 36th floor and locate the special treasure chest. To open it, you will need to invest x3 Twilight Fragments, so make sure that you have them in hand before approaching the chest.

Expand Tweet

There may be two chests in the area. To get Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload, you will have to unlock them both.

Finish the quest

Once you get your hands on Juzumaru, head back to Elizabeth and give it to her. In return, she will reward you with Makouha. She will also hand the sword back to you.

Juzumaru is an extremely powerful weapon early on in the game, so the quest is worth your time and effort.

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

Persona 3 Reload Review II All trophies and achievements II Is Persona 3 Reload available on the Xbox Game Pass II Beginner tips for P3 Reload II How to defeat the Reaper