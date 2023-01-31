How to easily locate Mining Deck in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is broken down into several chapters. Players will have to explore a location in a stranded mining ship called USG Ishimura in each of these levels. The majority of these areas have rooms, hidden secrets, and supplies waiting to be discovered. Players are curious regarding the next-gen rendition of the Mining Deck from the original Dead Space.

Players will come across an inaccessible door in the early parts of the game. This leads to the Mining Deck and one can only explore it after Chapter 6 Environmental Hazard. The Mining Deck is considered a pivotal section of the ship as this is where the majority of the minerals are processed.

Accessing Mining Deck in Dead Space remake

You can access the Mining Deck in Chapter 7 Into The Void. You cannot miss this as it is part of the story progression. Right at the beginning of this chapter, you will head into a hub area with a store, a save station, and a Mining Tram station door. Go ahead and save the game.

Feel free to peruse the store and buy the necessary supplies.

Head through the tram station door and take the elevator that leads into the tram station. You will receive a video call from Daniels. There is a blocked elevator right ahead of your position. Before she can help resolve the issue, Hammond joins the call. He sounds afraid and informs them that someone from the Unitology cult is stabbing a person.

His call gets disconnected abruptly, and Daniels urges Issac to head on to the Mining Deck quickly. She immediately fixes the elevator after which you can use it. Your objective now changes to activate the launch tubes. There are no deviations on the path so you won't miss out on any hidden areas.

The Mining Deck is an expansive section of the ship and comprises of the following areas:

RIG Room

Mining Bay

Extraction Room

Maintenance Chambers

Equipment Bay

Storage Room

Tram Station

Control Room

Mineral Processing Area

Continuing with the objective of activating the launch tubes will lead you to the Mining Control Room. Along the way, you will face many necromorphs, but there will also be many resources to back you up. In the control room, you can find a med pack and some ammo. After collecting these, interact with the terminal.

You are informed that the tubes are sealed and can only be accessed after authorization from a supervisor named Dallas. Daniels audio calls Issac and expresses relief that he made it alive to the control room. The task is not complete as she gives him Dallas’ location after which you must proceed to find the admin RIG.

The Mining Deck is an interesting area, as you can see how mining works in a large ‘Planet Cracker’ ship. In the Dead Space universe, this area is also called the heart of the ship. You will witness inner machinations and huge chunks of processed minerals being shuttled between the engines. This level is highly atmospheric and filled with grandeur.

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace



Turns out! When you enter a vacuum in the game! Isaac's suit builds up ICE! THAWS! Makes Isaac's suit look WET! Then DRYS! That is some ATTENTION to detail! Moments in my playthrough of Dead Space Remake I thought "Why is Isaac's suit SUPER wet all of a sudden!?"Turns out! When you enter a vacuum in the game! Isaac's suit builds up ICE! THAWS! Makes Isaac's suit look WET! Then DRYS! That is some ATTENTION to detail! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Moments in my playthrough of Dead Space Remake I thought "Why is Isaac's suit SUPER wet all of a sudden!?" Turns out! When you enter a vacuum in the game! Isaac's suit builds up ICE! THAWS! Makes Isaac's suit look WET! Then DRYS! That is some ATTENTION to detail! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZpXZ6ZK0ZG

The Dead Space Remake is visually stellar and the gameplay elevates it to the next level. The game gives players a variety of weapons to deal with the impending threat of necromorphs. Its pacing complements the layered storytelling as it doesn't reveal everything all at once, but rather, rewards it via progression.

EA Motive had a clear stance regarding the release platforms. It has caused uproar in the community, but players have realized that the decision paid off as the Dead Space remake is not held back by the limitations of last-gen consoles.

The Dead Space remake can be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The title's success has led gamers to speculate about a sequel to the remake.

