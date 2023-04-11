How to easily make the Flying Companion Feeder in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update was a rather big one, as it introduced an extensive number of features to the game. While the highlight of the new expansion was the addition of Simba and Nala to the fold of characters, there was also a fair bit of side content and craftable items that made their way to the title.

The Flying Companion Feeder is one such craftable item that hit the valley. It will allow you to unlock and feed some of your flying companions, like Sunbirds and Ravens.

This item is a great way to interact with your companions in the game and introduces a fresh take on the world that you are looking to create.

However, many players have been having some trouble crafting the Flying Companion Feeder in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Today’s guide goes over some of the things that you will need to do to craft the item in the game.

Materials needed to craft the Flying Companion Feeder in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Flying Companion Feeder in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will first be required to get your hands on a few items. Listed below are the items you will need and how to find them:

5x Softwood: To obtain the required amount of Softwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must collect them from the ground. The best spot to find them is near the trees that are located in the Forest of Valor, the Plaza, and the Peaceful Meadow. 5x Clay: Clay, on the other hand, should be dug up with the help of your shovel. To obtain them, you will need to make your way to the Sunlit Plateau or the Forgotten Lands. 5x Wheat: Wheat is the next item that you will need to make the Flying Companion Feeder. You will be able to grow it after buying seeds from Goofy’s store in Peaceful Meadow. Make sure to water the seeds periodically to be able to harvest the crop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. 2x Red Bell Flower: Red Bell Flowers can be a rare resource to gather. However, you will be able to collect a few by exploring the Forest of Valor.

Once you have all the items needed to craft the Flying Companion Feeder, you must make the Cozy Companion Home using the crafting station.

Only after your companion’s home is made will you be able to use the crafting station to make the Flying Companion Feeder.

