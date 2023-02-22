How to easily obtain Demon Rocks in Wild Hearts

Like any game that looks to champion the monster-hunting genre, Wild Hearts has resource-gathering and crafting at the very core of its gameplay.

Creating more powerful gear and making larger machines like Bulwark, Elemental Lantern, and other Karakuri contractions will help make some of the more challenging encounters significantly easier.

The Kemono in the latter portions of the game do not hold back any punches, so you must take advantage of every resource to make some of these hunts easier.

There are a lot of key crafting resources that you can get your hands on as you make your way through the Wild Hearts narrative and open world. One of the most important resources in the game is the Demon Rock, which many in the community are having difficulty acquiring.

Today’s guide covers how you can get a good amount of Demon Rocks in Wild Hearts.

You must make a fair bit of progress in the Wild Hearts narrative to obtain Demon Rocks

Demon Rock is not something that you can get your hands on as soon as the Wild Hearts narrative begins. You will need to make a fair bit of progress in the narrative in order to unlock it as one of the resources you will get to collect as you progress through your hunts.

Here's what you need to do to obtain the resource in the game:

Reach Chapter 3, as it will grant you access to Fuyufusagi Fort. This is one of the first things you will need to do. You can then make your way to Cavern Camp in the southwest corner. Go through the trail north called Snowy Otsuki Path. You will arrive at a fork in the road.

Upon taking the left path, you will reach Chilling Lane in Wild Hearts. Here, you will be required to keep an eye out for all mining resources. You will especially need to look for an orange stone that is surrounded by black rocks. Mining this will allow you to get your hands on some Demon Rock. While the resource is found in a lot of places in the open world, the Chilling Lane region is the more consistent source.

An alternative way to acquire Demon Rocks is by defeating the various Kemonos that you will encounter in the open world. This will allow you to earn orbs that can be used to improve some of your Karakuri techniques.

You will eventually get to build the Tsukumo Ore Shrine, which is a specific Dragon Karakuri that deploys from your campsite or from a Dragon Pit. This will then automatically harvest the local ores in the area over time. It will allow you to collect five pieces of ore every time.

One of the best ways of obtaining Demon Rock in Wild Hearts is to combine both methods of collecting ore. The Tsukumo Ore Shrine is the passive method that will help you rack up resources while you go out on hunts and explore the various parts of the map.

