Wild Hearts Bladed Wagasa guide: Best weapon combos, builds, movesets, and more

Wild Hearts has many weapons; perhaps none are more interesting than the Bladed Wagasa. A bladed parasol, this weapon requires expert timing and rewards players with quick striking attacks. While the damage on the Bladed Wagasa isn't anything to write home about, the speed of its strikes makes up for that.

Quick but mighty, the Bladed Wagasa is a flashy, stylish weapon. While it is not especially easy to use, if you can master parrying, you will find it is a fun, powerful addition to your arsenal as you combat the kemono in Wild Hearts. Here's what you need to know about this useful weapon type.

What is the Bladed Wagasa in Wild Hearts, and how does it work?

Out of all the other weapon types in Wild Hearts, why use the Bladed Parasol? It's quick, powerful, and, best of all, it is the only weapon that can parry kemono attacks. What's better than deflecting powerful attacks instead of being harmed by them?

The Bladed Wagasa as a weapon feels like it's "death by a thousand paper cuts." While the damage isn't great, the aerial combat, the parry system, and the speed it attacks make it a fantastic weapon in Wild Hearts.

This parasol can parry all attacks in the game. Whether it's ranged or melee, you can try to parry it. It requires incredible timing, but success means you can strike with a counterattack to build your Weapon Gauge.

A complex piercing weapon, it's a weapon you shouldn't spam attacks on. You must be precise when using it in Wild Hearts. You will want to practice parrying as much as possible and strike back with one of your attacks.

Your Weapon Gauge fills faster when you parry, and it determines how many hits each attack makes. This gauge also fills up on successful dodges, so use those when you can. This gauge constantly depletes, so you have to stay on your foes and master the art of parrying.

Below is the current list of all Bladed Wagasa weapons in Wild Hearts, and their useful stats

Weapon Element Attack Power Critical Hit Rate Aromatic Plum Bladed Wagasa - 78 0% Battle Bladed Wagasa - 45 0% Creeping Vine Bladed Wagasa Wood 92 0% Creeping Vine Bladed Wagasa 2 Wood 122 0% Edgestone Bladed Wagasa - 72 0% Edgestone Bladed Wagasa 2 - 72 0% First Bloom Bladed Wagasa - 77 0% Freshet Bladed Wagasa Water 79 5% Intoxicating Birch Bladed Wagasa - 92 0% Intoxicating Birch Bladed Wagasa 2 - 87 0% Intoxicating Birch Bladed Wagasa 3 - 135 0% Rocky Bladed Wagasa: Earth Shaker Earth 100 0% Yashima Bladed Wagasa - 225 -20%

Combos and Attacks with the Bladed Wagasa

Basic attack chains and abilities

Spin Dance: A1, A1, A1, A1, A1

Lunge Attack: A2

Plunging Comet: A2, A2/ Aerial A2

Savage’s Dance: A2, A1, A1, A1, A1/ Aerial A1, A1, A1, A1

Parry: SA

Attack 1 (A1) begins the Spindance attack for your Bladed Wagasa in Wild Hearts. You can cancel this with Attack 2 (A2) to make the weapon stab forward and send the player hopping backward. You'll then be floating briefly. Follow this with another A2 to use the powerful Plunging Comet attack.

Players should also be aware of a few attack chains when using the Bladed Wagasa. They're not especially difficult to get a handle on. Just be aware of when to parry and when it's safe to strike.

Advanced attacks and abilities

Falcon Fury: Successful Parry, A1

Twenty Tatami Spit: Successful Parry, A2

Trey Star: SA, A1, A1, A1

Shooting Star: SA, A2, A2, A2

Falcon Fury and Twenty Tatami Spit are amazing attacks and let you deflect damage, but they require you to parry. After all, you want to build that meter up as much as possible. If you can land one of those two attacks, close the distance and land the follow-up in Wild Hearts, that's a full meter built up.

You'll likely want to use Trey Star, a Parry Whiff move from there. You don't need to parry to trigger it. When you have at least a bar of your Weapon Gauge, this attack throws your Parasol at the enemy and rapidly hits them. It also builds your gauge, so it continues to grow in strength.

Final thoughts

There are a few more things worth knowing about this Wild Hearts weapon. Use the Special Attack (Parry) button to cancel your attack chain anytime.

If you can parry a single attack and get Trey Star going on a kemono's weak point, it can shred through a life pool in no time.

For your Karakuri, blocks are always going to be fun and useful. That way, you have a platform to dive from. The Torch Karakuri, combined with the speed and multiple hits of the parasol weapon, can also be a satisfying way to deplete an enemy's health.

While there are many weapons in Wild Hearts, and some are less complicated than the Bladed Wagasa, there's something to be said about how it feels to parry incoming attacks and punish them.

