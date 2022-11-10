How to easily obtain the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple ways to get stronger in God of War Ragnarok, ranging from straight-up leveling up Kratos to investing resources to upgrading his weapons and armor.

Weapons like the Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe have multiple upgrade routes that you can tap into to build Kratos in a way that complements your playstyle.

While some major upgrades are locked behind progression, and you will not be able to upgrade them until you reach Ragnarock's late game, there are some attachments that you can get early to have an easier time in the initial stages of the game.

PlayStation @PlayStation #GodOfWarRagnarok is almost here: outfit yourself for the Nine Realms with gameplay tips direct from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3EdWX1u #GodOfWarRagnarok is almost here: outfit yourself for the Nine Realms with gameplay tips direct from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3EdWX1u https://t.co/QHVcl46xpw

One such upgrade is the Fortified Frost Knob, which will allow you to have a bit more Defense and Staggar Resistance when equipped with the Leviathan Axe. It’s one of the most reliable early-game enhancements in God of War Ragnarok, but many in the community are finding it a bit hard to come by.

Hence today’s guide will go over how you will be able to obtain the Fortified Frost Knob in the latest God of War entry.

Obtaining the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War Ragnarok

Like most handles and knob attachments in the game, you have to go a bit out of your way from the main narrative to acquire them. Especially for the Fortified Frost Knob, which is almost as elusive as the Cursed Empress Handles for the Blades of Chaos, you will need to find the boss that guards it and take him out to acquire it in God of War Ragnarok.

Hence, to be able to acquire the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War Ragnarok, you will be required to,

Make your way through the main narrative of the title till you reach the Applecore mine. Once you are done with the initial elevator puzzle, you will be able to make your way to the third floor. This level is not all that hard to overcome; once you make your way around it, you will encounter a crouch tunnel.

You will need to make your way through the tunnel until you reach a grapple gap leading you to a door to the left. You will need to jump down to reach the door, beyond which will be a boss fight.

The enemy that will spawn will be another instance of The Hateful world boss, which you have encountered before in the narrative. However, this time around, he will summon two mobs, and you will have access to only one healing stone that is placed in the room.

This makes the encounter so challenging, especially for those who are playing the title on a much higher difficulty. However, it will take some trial and error, and once you have gotten used to the boss’ patterns and movesets, you will be able to take him out.

Once you have defeated the enemy, you will be able to acquire the Fortified Frost Knob enchantment for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok. The attachment gives the active skill Frost Awaken, which will increase your Strength and reduce the Cooldown on Runic Attacks.

