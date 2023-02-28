How to easily obtain the Mutant Girl's Dress to help Virginia in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, the Mutant Girl's Dress will be helpful if you choose to help her. Also known as Virginia, she is one of the characters you can meet and befriend while exploring and avoiding cannibals. If she's going to travel with you, though, she needs more than just a blue shirt.

You'll be tasked with getting Virginia the dress while exploring the game. Thankfully, it's not challenging to complete in Sons of the Forest. She can wear other outfits; to do this, you need to spare her and then befriend her. Once she's your companion, you can get her a dress.

How to get the dress for Virginia in Sons of the Forest

Virginia, also known as the Mutant Girl, can wear a dress while you're playing Sons of the Forest. She's a mutant because she has three arms and three legs, making her stand out greatly. However, you need a few things before you can pick up the dress for her.

You should also give her a GPS Tracker to quickly find her if she leaves your camp while you're out.

Requirements for Virginia's dress

Spare Virginia and then befriend her

A rebreather

A shovel

Maintenance Keycard

You'll have to do some swimming for this Sons of the Forest objective, so the rebreather is important. From where you get the shovel, face the direction of where you picked it up and look at your GPS. You may want to look for a green marker on the left-hand side of the mountains and travel there.

You can learn how to get the shovel here. Use the shovel to reveal a hatch, and climb into this next area. The Maintenance Keycard is in one of the rooms, so he picks that up too. Leave the hidden area, pull up your GPS, and look for the green marker south of you.

You're very near your next goal when you see the golf carts in Sons of the Forest. Look for the tunnel and take the ladder down. This is where you need to use the Maintenance Keycard. You can also get a crossbow in this area (Greenhouse), and you'll need it. There are some enemies in this zone.

Swim down the corridor and spot it until you see a way to either go forward or open a door on your left. Enter the room first for the VIP Keycard and the Shotgun Rail.

Head forward again, use the VIP Keycard, and you'll be in a huge chamber. If you go to the area's right side, you'll see a neatly folded dress you can pick up. At this point in Sons of the Forest, return to where Virginia is, and interact with her. Choose the new clothing item, and she'll put it on.

That's all you need to do to get a new outfit for Virginia in Sons of the Forest. It isn't a challenging area to explore, and you'll find a useful new weapon as a result, so it's worth going either way.

