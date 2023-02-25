The hottest survival horror video game from developers Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest has players exploring a mysterious island as they scrape by using crafting and survival techniques against nature and mutated creatures.

One of the several key “items” players can obtain during the events of their playthrough is the Shovel. However, getting it is no easy task, and requires a series of steps, which will be detailed within this article.

Note: Spoilers for Sons of the Forest’s gameplay and exploration secrets will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Collecting the Shovel in Sons of the Forest

The entrance to the shovel containing cave is rather unsettling and grim (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

Players can easily find the shovel in Sons of the Forest by venturing into the numerous hidden caves scattered across the game. This can prove to be rather challenging, so they can refer to the walkthrough below to make their way to it:

1. As a prerequisite, you must have the Rope Gun, Air Tank, and Rebreather before attempting this quest. Make sure to collect these items beforehand.

2. Make your way to a cave westward of the mountains at the map center. You can identify the location when you come across several bodies on stakes near the water, with scattered supplies around.

3. Now would be a good time to pitch a tent and save your progress before you head on into the cave.

4. Equip your Rope Gun and use the zipline to ride into the cave.

5. Land in the floor cave to find a rather large pool of water. Equip the Rebreather and grab the oxygen tank nearby to dive underwater.

6. Swim down to find an underwater tunnel. Follow through the path to an opening and head right to find solid ground.

7. Make your way through the cave, past the corpses, to encounter a group of mutants. Equip your weapon and fend off the attack.

8. Alternatively, you can push them into the water to drown them. There is no need to fight all the enemies here, as avoiding it can save you time and precious health.

9. Make your way across another zipline on to solid ground - grab the supplies here into a narrow gap that leads into more enemies. Again, either deal with them quickly or try to outrun them. Killing foes drops Creepy Armor to collect.

10. Make your way through the sole light source and into the large cave. A tough fight lies ahead - either fight back or sneak your way across the enemies undetected.

11. Next, jump underwater through the exit of another tunnel. You will be faced off against several base monsters and a Finger on your way back to the surface. Deal with them quickly while using the stalactite cage to protect yourself.

12. Move forward to find a rather narrow passageway.

13. Make your way across the path, avoiding or fending off against enemies that block your path.

14. Finally, find a set of fluorescent lights and the Shovel near a corpse. Grab it and head out to complete this rather arduous endeavor.

The shovel can now be equipped by the player for grave digging. Simply press the left mouse button to begin digging up the grave - as indicated by the purple waypoints on your map in-game. Sons of the Forest also has a handy GPS that beeps when you are close to a grave.

Sons of the Forest was released on February 23, 2023, as an early access title on PC.

