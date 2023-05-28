How to easily obtain the Mystic Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Mystic Armor Set is one of the fewest pieces of gear not acquired from any crypt or cave but from a vendor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. That said, this vendor, named Koltin, is a bit different from the others in the game, as it is fairly difficult to locate him due to his secrecy. Moreover, Koltin is not a stationary vendor, which worsens your predicament.

The Mystic Armor Set is one of the most interesting and useful pieces of gear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Therefore, keep reading this article as it guides you to acquire this armor in the game.

A comprehensive guide for obtaining the Mystic Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Complete the "The Hunt for Bubbul Gems!" side quest

As mentioned, to get this armor set, you must first acquaint yourself with the secret vendor, Koltin. Once you find him on the northeast of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, he and his brother Kilton will give you a side quest to complete to access his shop.

Kilton will ask you to bring a Bubbul Gem for Koltin from the Pico Pond Cave, which will be nearby. However, you must defeat a Bubbulfrog in the cave to acquire this item. Once you complete this quest, you can access Koltin's Shop.

Where to acquire the Mystic Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You might have gained access to Koltin's shop after completing the quest; however, he is not stationary. He travels around Hyrule, selling your desired armor in exchange for several Bubbul gems.

Koltin changes his location every day and appears only at night. You must interact with Kilton to find clues about his brother's whereabouts. You will find Kilton in Tarrey Town (coordinates 3972, 1612, 0127) after completing the side quest he previously gave you.

Mystic Armor Pieces

The entire Mystic Armor Set comprises three pieces like the other armors in the game- Mystic Robes, Mystic Trousers, and Mystic Headpiece. It is a great choice for more offense-oriented gameplay. Moreover, it is relatively easier to acquire than the other armor sets in the game, as you will have to only buy all of the pieces from Koltin.

Armor Piece Cost Mystic Robe 3 Bubbul Gems Mystic Trousers 4 Bubbul Gems Mystic Headpiece 5 Bubbul Gems

The easiest way to acquire the Mystic Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to buy all three pieces in the same sitting. You will need 12 Bubbul Gems to do this. Defeat the Bubbulfrogs in caves to find more Bubbul Gems to farm for this purpose. You can offer an apple to Satori, the Lord of the Mountain, to know about the locations of these Bubbulfrogs.

Once you buy all the pieces, you can finally don the Mystic Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

