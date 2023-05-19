Zelda enthusiasts have rejoiced as Link embarks on another epic adventure in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with the franchise reclaiming its throne as the king of the RPG genre. As with any installment in this beloved series, character-building and grinding play a significant role in the game's progression.

Nintendo Switch owners from all corners of the globe have become enthralled with the enchanting world of Hyrule, immersing themselves in its vast landscapes and captivating storyline. However, in order to navigate the treacherous challenges that lie ahead, players must ensure they are adequately equipped. This article lists five armor sets that players can use to ensure that they stay safe in the game.

Exploring the 5 best armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) The Zonaite Armor

Zonaite armor as seen in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Zonai devices are the most essential to navigate the big open world of Hyrule. Improved Zonai devices can help you increase the recharge rate of Energy Cells. This is one of the prime reasons why Zonaite armor is considered the best armor in the entire game. Not only is it essential for the Energy Cells, but it also grants you a chunky 84 defense at max level.

There are three parts of this armor that you must collect in order to get the full set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Zonaite Waistguard: Available in the Zonaite Forge Island in the East Necluda Sky. Interact with the green gateway (coordinates 2425, -1678, 1475) and continue the search.

Available in the Zonaite Forge Island in the East Necluda Sky. Interact with the green gateway (coordinates 2425, -1678, 1475) and continue the search. Zonaite Shin Guards: Interact with the green gateway at Sky Mine in the Akkala Sea Sky (coordinates 4490, 2102, 1155).

Interact with the green gateway at Sky Mine in the Akkala Sea Sky (coordinates 4490, 2102, 1155). Zonaite Helm: Head to the Lightcast Island in the Tabantha Frotier Sky (coordinates -3691, 1063, 1796) and again interact with the green gateway.

2) The Glide Suit

The Glide Mask is a part of the Glide Suit (Image via Nintendo)

The Glide Suit is one of the best gear in the game that you can get quite early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The most significant aspect of this armor set is its zero stamina cost for gliding.

Generally, gliding around Hyrule on Link's paraglider costs a fair amount of stamina. However, with the Glide Suit, you can maneuver all around the world without any stamina loss. Moreover, the entire armor set negates any fall damage you incur upon yourself, making this useful for maneuverability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Get the Glide Shirt in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by making your way to the top of Courage Island, above Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower (coordinates -2213, 0935, 1640) and complete the mini-games. To get the Glide Tights and Glide Mask, complete more mini-games on Bravery Island (coordinates 0228, 2014, 0758) and Valor Island (coordinates 4471, -0840, 2624), respectively.

3) The Zora Armor set

Zora Armor as seen in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Zora Armor set is one of the most useful armor sets in the entire game. Barring its commendable 60 defense, it also grants you the ability to swim up waterfalls. Just tap the A button when you are near one and enjoy the upstream swim. Moreover, it also increases your swimming speed and decreases the stamina consumed by swim dashes.

To get the Zora armor chest piece, you must initiate the Sidon of the Zora quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Reunite with Sidon and return to Zora's domain. Then speak with Yona to initiate the quest. Upon completion, she will give you the chest piece.

Talk to Yona again after fully completing the quest to trigger a side quest that gives you the Zora Greaves. Travel to the Ancient Zora Waterworks, defeat a Stone Talus, and find the greaves in a chest behind a waterfall (coordinates 3586, 0247, -0103).

Once you complete the Water Temple, talk to Chroma and Khira in Zora's Domain. Complete the side which will start after this interaction. That will get you the final Zora helm to complete the entire armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

4) The Armor of the Wild

Armor of the Wild as seen in the game (Image via Nintendo)

The Armor of the Wild is considered one of the best armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, drawing inspiration from previous Zelda games. Its retro aesthetic adds a nostalgic touch to Link's appearance. However, its true value lies not only in its appearance but also in its impressive attributes.

At the max level, the Armor of the Wild grants a massive 84 defense. This automatically makes this armor the best retro piece in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You will find all three pieces of this armor in the depths below, so you should have heat-resistant armor equipped to traverse the underground. You will find the tunic in a chest located in the Gerudo Dark Skeleton area (coordinates -4877, -3720, -0458). The trousers are acquired from a chest in the Eldin Dark Skeleton area (coordinates 1672, 3721, -0561), and the cap is located in a chest in the Hebra Dark Skeleton area (coordinates -3956, 3724, -0858) in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

5) The Ember Armor

The Ember Armor as seen in the game (Image via Nintendo)

The Ember Armor is the best heat-resistant armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Although it is quite sought-after, obtaining this set is a bit difficult.

As you might likely be under extremely warm conditions most of the time in Hyrule, this armor is one of the best choices in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Moreover, this will boost your attack power while in warm surroundings, giving you an added edge in battles.

You can obtain the Ember Shirt in the Goronbi River Cave, which is located inside a chest (coordinates 1378, 2225, 0293). To get the Ember Trousers head to the Cephla Lake Cave (coordinates 2580, 1335, 01530). Meanwhile, to get the final Ember Headdress, go to the YunoboCo HQ South Cave (coordinates 1711, 2715, 0402) and break the destructible wall on the right. You will find a broken-down car behind it. Repair this car and use the Zonai Device to drive around the lava pools to get to a chest containing the headdress (coordinates 1589, 2756, 0381).

