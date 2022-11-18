How to easily obtain Nar’s Cup to craft the Hilt of Tyrfing in God of War Ragnarok

There are a lot of powerful weapons, armor, and artifacts you will be able to get your hands on as you make your way through the narrative and world of God of War Ragnarok.

Across the nine realms you get to discover and explore, you will be uncovering secrets, completing puzzles, and getting Kratos ready for the late-game, which is not entirely forgiving, at least in the higher-difficulty settings.

One of the more powerful artifacts you will be able to get your hands on during the game will be the Relics. These items can then be further sub-categorized into more unique collectibles like Hilts, one of the most challenging Relics to obtain in God of War Ragnarok.

However, Hilts can provide Kratos with various combat advantages, allowing him to have a much easier time in some more challenging encounters. One of the most versatile and complicated to obtain is the Hilt of Tyrfing, which many in the community struggle to get their hands on.

You can craft the Hilt by obtaining an item called Nar’s Cup, and today’s guide will go over how you can quickly get your hands on the resource in God of War Ragnarok.

Obtaining Nar’s Cup in God of War Ragnarok

Nar’s Cup is one of the more complex Hilts materials to obtain in God of War Ragnarok, and it’s not something you will be able to get your hands on very early in the game. Hence, to be able to get your hands on it, you will first be required to:

Play through the main narrative of the title till the time you get access to the power which will let you travel across the Nine Realms without much problem. As this will come much later in the game, you must play through some of the initial missions before achieving this.

Once you have the Realm travel feature unlocked, you will be required to make your way to the plains of Vanaheim and encounter the three Traveller Champions there. You will need to fight and defeat them, but before you do so, make sure that it’s nighttime. Otherwise, the encounter will not occur.

After being the, make your way back to Frey’s camp and then eventually reach the Abandoned Village. Then leaving your boat behind, travel a bit to the west of the abandoned settlement, till you see that a red icon on the map has appeared.

The red icon signifies a mini-boss fight, and you will be required to fight and defeat Blatonn – an Alpha Wulver. He is not exactly a tough opponent to defeat, and just learning his attack patterns will help you to have a much easier time in the encounter.

Additionally, for this encounter as well, you will need to use the Celestial Alter to turn day into night, otherwise, you will not have access to the route that leads to Blatonn.

Once you have successfully bested Blatonn, you will then automatically be able to get your hands on Nar’s Cup in God of War Ragnarok. Once obtained, you can then go ahead and craft the Hilt of Tyrfing with it.

