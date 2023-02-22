How to easily obtain Pointed Scales in Wild Hearts

Pointed Scales are quite useful in Wild Hearts. Used in several pieces of gear you can use earlier in the game, knowing where to get these will be incredibly helpful to players as they continue to hunt Kemono.

Thankfully, none of the enemies that drop Pointed Scales are incredibly ferocious. These drop off of smaller monsters that spawn in a couple of areas. Knowing where to go about these will make your life significantly easier in Wild Hearts—at least when making newer, better gear. If you're in need of this crafting material, look no further.

Where to go if you want Pointed Scales in Wild Hearts

If you're ever stuck in Wild Hearts and can't figure out which enemy drops what, your best bet is to look at the Cyclopedia. This is where all the information you've gathered in the game will be, so it's worth exploring.

Once you've begun Chapter 2, you can start farming Pointed Scales from a few of the smaller Wild Hearts Kemono. One enemy that has a chance to drop these is the Nightshade Monitors. These poison lizards are found in Akikure Canyon.

But there's a catch: you can only get Pointed Scales if the Nightshade Monitor is hunting other creatures. Whis this seems to be the case, but it hasn't been 100% confirmed. They seem to drop Lizard Bloom otherwise. Another option exists if this sounds like an annoying way to farm the crafting material.

The next area in Wild Hearts that you come to is the Fuyufusagi Fort. This is the best place to farm this item, and you can do so when you defeat Shardshower Monitor enemies. They can be encountered pretty much everywhere in this area, but there's a spot with more of them.

Head to the Derelict Castle and go up to the second floor. Climb the tower and head to the Gloomy Tower room. This is a huge open area covered in ice, and you will most likely see 3 Shardshower Monitors in the room, to try and farm Pointed Scales from. Best of all, there's an Ancient Tree Well nearby to set up camp.

It's highly recommended you do this, so you can fast travel back and farm here at your leisure. If you're exploring the Fuyufusagi Fort area, just travel the whole thing and find Shardshower Monitor lizards because they spawn in quite a few areas.

Once you've explored an area for the first time, you can use your map and filter it out to show Small Kemono. This step could be an amazing way to see where the Shardshower Monitors are, making it quite easy to find them and, hopefully, get the items you seek.

Wild Hearts features a large assortment of Kemono to hunt, both large and small, and if you're looking to gather Pointed Scales, these particular monsters will be your best bet to go after the useful items.

