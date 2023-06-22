How to easily Save, Load, and Delete save files in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16, the newest installment to the Final Fantasy series, has just about arrived. The game has had a largely positive reception and is on its way to becoming one of the finest games of the 36-year-old series. Final Fantasy 16 features over 30 hours of gameplay, so saving your progress throughout is essential.

Saving, loading, or deleting save files in the game is a simple procedure. This guide explains the entire process.

How to save files in Final Fantasy 16?

You can save your game by going to the System Settings tab (Image via Square Enix)

You can start saving your game files right after the first cutscene. If you want to save your progress in-game, follow these steps:

Go to the Pause menu in the game by pressing the Menu button on your controller

Press R2 and scroll to the System Settings tab

Click on the 'Create Saved Data File' option to create a new save file

You can also overwrite a saved file by navigating to it and pressing X

Note that while the game autosaves at certain points, it is a good idea to keep saving your files manually. You can have up to 50 different save files in the game.

How to load your save files in Final Fantasy 16

Loading saved files in the game can be useful, especially if you mess up your gameplay at a certain stage. There are two methods for loading your files in the game:

The first method is by clicking on the Load option on the main menu

You can then choose from all of your saved files

The second method is for when you have to load a file mid-game

You can do so by pausing the game and navigating to the system settings tab

Here, select the load option and choose the save file you want to resume from

How to delete your save files in Final Fantasy 16

Deleting files in-game (Image via Square Enix)

You can often have an overload of saved data consisting of autosaves or accidentally saved files. You can simply delete these files with a few quick steps.

To delete your save files in Final Fantasy 16, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Systems Settings tab in-game

You will find your save files here

Select a file you want to delete

Hold the Triangle button on your controller until the circle is filled

Press Yes when given the option of deleting the file

Poll : 0 votes