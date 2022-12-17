How to easily unlock the Lizi's Reins mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

As with any expansion, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features several unlockable mounts. Unfortunately, many of them are hard to find unless you know where to look and what to do. Players can only find some of them, such as Lizi’s Reins if they're interested in grinding for Renown and completing quests. This mount is found by working with the Maruuk Centaur.

As there’s so much content in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it can be a tricky mount to unlock and will generally take about five days to complete this quest. It can easily be missed or neglected, so here’s what you need to know if you want this fantastic Thunderspine mount.

Lizi’s Reins is a mount that can be easily unlocked in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While exploring the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there are plenty of mounts to unlock. You can farm up the Magmashell Snail mount or start completing raiding achievements. If that doesn't suit your taste, you could farm 1,000 Motes to get a different-colored Snail mount or even opt for the “To Tame a Thunderspine” quest.

Before you can even find this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quest, you will need to complete the Maruuk Centaur main storyline that takes place on the Ohn’ahran Plains. After doing this, the next step is to get Renown 9 with the Maruuk Centaur. Simply completing quests for this faction will easily get you there.

Once you’ve done this and hit level 70, you’ll need to complete the quest Initiate’s Day Out from Initiate Radiya, who generally roams the map. She’s generally found near Ohn'iri Springs, but can be present in other locations. Here are the coordinates she can be found at:

Initiate Radiya locations

57.0, 77.6

56.2, 77.0

56.2, 75.8

54.8, 66.4

48.2, 56.6

47.4, 54.2

If you’re missing quests, you will need to complete Sneaking Out first to unlock this quest. After those quests are done, speak to Initiate Radiya and begin the To Take a Thunderspine quest. Every day, you’ll have to bring this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight NPC a specific amount of an item.

While you can farm all of these items on the Dragon Isles, except the Green Curry, you can purchase the first four days' items from the Auction House as well. It’s worth noting that they’re all incredibly cheap, and at most, you’ll likely only need to spend a few hundred gold. You can also farm monsters instead, depending on your finances/time available.

Day 1: 20 Fluorescent Fluid (drops from any insect-like creature on the Dragon Isles)

Day 2: 20 High-Fiber Leaf (drops from any plant-like creature on the Dragon Isles)

Day 3: 10 Thousandbite Piranha (fished anywhere on the Dragon Isles)

Day 4: 20 Woolly Mountain Pel (drops from any woolly-like creatures on the Dragon Isles)

Day 5: one Meluun’s Green Curry (can be purchased from Ohn Meluun at the coordinates 53.51 78.98)

On day 5, the NPC will be at coordinates 57.66, 72.32, making her easier to locate in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Just hop onto your dragonriding mount and head to each location. You’ll also need 150 Dragon Isle Supplies for each of those quests. You don’t have to do these each day, so if you skip a day, that’s perfectly fine.

Once you complete all five quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’ll obtain the quest Beast of the Plains. This gives you Lizi’s Reins, which you can activate from your inventory. You have now unlocked one more mount for your collection!

