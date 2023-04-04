How to easily upgrade Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Primordial Stones are key to growing more powerful in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7. These can be slotted into your Onyx Annulet, and you can also upgrade these stones, which further powers up the epic ring you unlock on the Forbidden Reach. It takes a bit of work to get this going, but if you invest time into the Onyx Annulet and its stones, your character can receive a pretty significant power-up.

However, it’s probably not worth upgrading the Primordial Stones that you have zero intention of using. Instead, focus on the ones that are best for your particular build. The stones can be upgraded twice to get them to a total of 424 a piece, and that will, in turn, make your Onyx Annulet have a higher item level.

How to upgrade Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you’re going to upgrade Primordial Stones, you need to be a Jewelcrafter or know someone who is. They also need the recipe that drops from Amethyst, so they’ll also need to have a Crystal Tuning Fork or have shown up and unlocked the recipe when it spawned. As long as they have the Unstable Elementium recipe, you can get this work done.

Each upgraded Primordial Stone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight requires 10 Dormant Primordial Fragments and 25 Silken Gemdust. While you can purchase the Silken Gemdust on the Auction Hall, Dormant Primordial Fragments are made by smashing down the spare stones you unlock through the course of your gameplay.

Once you’ve completed the Primordial Embellishment quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can head to Morqut Village, click on the Blacksmith Anvil, and break down the stones into Primordial Fragments. Each stone breaks down into six fragments, making it easier to get to 10. These will create an Unstable Elementium, which, upon use, strengthens a Primordial Stone.

The only difficult part might be the Silken Gemdust, which is gained by Jewelcrafters crushing gems found on the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight; however, you can buy 25 of them easily enough. Prices will vary, but on Bloodscalp, it will run you about 500-600 gold for 25 Silken Gemdust.

The first time you upgrade a Primordial Stone, it goes up to 418 item level, and the second upgrade will turn the stone into a 424 item level gem. Bear in mind that you need to do this twice per gem, with three gems. It can get time-consuming and perhaps even expensive, but it’s worth it if you want to power up your character as much as possible.

You’ll want to get your stones as powerful as possible, to make that Onyx Annulet item as powerful as it can be. This will help players deal far more damage, and keep themselves safe as they explore the dangerous Forbidden Reach throughout patch 10.0.7 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

