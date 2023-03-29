World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to unlock the Crystal Tuning Fork

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s recent 10.0.7 update added Artisan Curios, a special type of item that can be used to summon rare monsters, with one of these items being the Crystal Tuning Fork. The Forbidden Reach is full of interesting secrets and powerful monsters, but not all of them spawn on their own. Furthermore, there are no clear instructions as to how you can unlock these items.

Although every major profession in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight can create an Artisan Curio, only Jewelcrafters can make the Crystal Tuning Fork. While you don't require this item to fight the rare monster it spawns, if you want to summon the fight yourself, you'll need this Fork. For players interested in unlocking the Crystal Tuning Fork in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here’s what you'll require to craft this powerful object.

What is the Crystal Tuning Fork and how can you craft it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Unfortunately, many of the rare spawns of the Forbidden Reach in the 10.0.7 update require something extra to summon. This generally comes in the form of Artisan Curios, objects that can be crafted by players as they explore this new zone.

The Crystal Tuning Fork is an Artisan Curio in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and is a pattern that's available to Jewelcrafters in the MMO. In Morqut Village, you must find and speak to Trader Hag’arth, who offers Artisan Curio recipes for players who wish to unlock these items.

You’ll need 10 Artisan’s Mettle to buy the recipe, which many crafters should have plenty of. If you're lacking this particular reagent, you can complete quests for the Artisan’s Consortium, which should reward you with the valuable resource.

Once you have enough, purchase the pattern and get ready to craft the item. You will need to be at least level 50 in Dragonflight Jewelcrafting, which can be unlocked through gameplay.

Here’s where things get a little murky. You need the Crystal Fork reagent, which can be dropped from virtually any enemy in the Forbidden Reach in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You must simply go about playing the game, killing any enemy you happen to find, from normals to elites. It might take a few hours to unlock this item, but once you have it, it’s simply a matter of crafting the Crystal Tuning Fork in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Crystal Tuning Fork, in turn, can be used to summon the rare monster Amephyst. It can spawn in several locations, but in order to actually trigger it, you must head to 28.9, 57.0 on the Forbidden Reach and use it on the Resonant Crystal.

Unfortunately, this rare spawn can spawn in one of several areas, and we have the coordinates that you can check through the in-game addon of TomTom:

/way 31.00 60.84 7

/way 45.28 42.87 7

/way 74.72 36.14 7

/way 28.92 57.06 7

/way 42.69 44.83 7

/way #2150 84.04 53.51 7

/way 81.19 33.76 7

Defeating Amephyst will reward players with Design: Unstable Elementium. Having access to this will let you upgrade the primordial stone gems that are used in your Onyx Annulet item from the Zskera Vaults.

While it may take some time to unlock the material component for the Crystal Tuning Fork, it’s definitely worth it if you’re trying to increase your power in the latest WoW update.

