How to edit uniforms in MLB The Show 22

With San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show 22 finally having its official release, fans of the franchise were quite curious about some of the mechanics that the latest title will allow them to dab into.

However, many of the core mechanics from previous titles have been retained, and the feature that gets players very excited is the one that allows them to edit player uniforms.

Returning players of the franchise will be very familiar with it, as this feature has been a staple in previous entries. However, those new to the MLB series might struggle a bit with grasping some of the core mechanics of the game.

Compared to previous titles, MLB The Show 22 is a much more realistic baseball experience and offers many different settings both inside and outside the pitch.

Hence, for those struggling with how they can edit uniforms in the title, hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Editing uniforms in MLB The Show 22

Editing uniforms in MLB The Show 22 is relatively simple, and players will not have to do much to get acquainted with this feature in the game.

Fans will be able to customize their squad uniforms in the game by,

Heading into the Diamond Dynasty option, which they will find from the main menu of the title.

Upon opening the tab, they will be required to navigate to the customize tab by selecting the option.

They now choose the Edit Uniform option, which will further provide two additional options of Custom Road and MLB/MLB Road.

With Custom Road, players will be able to customize their uniforms entirely from scratch.

With the MLB/MLB Road option, players will be able to edit the uniform of an existing jersey already present in the game. This option is more recommended for those who do not wish to put too much effort into their squad uniforms.

After selecting any one of the options, the entire uniform edit menu will open up, and fans will get to have the following customization options at their disposal in MLB The Show 22:

Base Style

Main Color

Style Color

Bill Color

Under-bill Color

Bill Edge Color

Top Button Color

Hole Stitch Color

Stripes

Stripes Color

However, it’s important to note that the options might change based on the apparel that players edit.

Additionally, the game also allows one to make changes to both their home and away uniforms and changes to specifics like Batting Helmets, Cleats, Caps, Sleeves, and more.

It’s also advised that players make their Home Uniforms boast lighter colors with darker presets for the Away Kit. This will help them distinguish between the teams during matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar