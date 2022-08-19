How Elden Ring’s success is case study against in-game microtransactions and greedy practices

In many ways, FromSoftware's success with Elden Ring stands for many things that aren't common with current releases.

When the latest Soulslike launched in February 2022, some were quite skeptical. There were doubts due to several rounds of delays the game had faced before its release.

Another central concern was how the audience would treat the Soulslike genre in 2022. All those suppositions have been proven false over the last few months, and the most critical myth it has broken is that a developer requires microtransactions and shoddy gimmicks to sell a title.

Elden Ring is the latest Soulslike experience from FromSoftware, and unlike recent releases, it doesn't have a single microtransaction at the time of writing. This is even more interesting given that the game has PvP and co-op.

The lack of microtransactions allows players to fight it out in an actual battle of skills rather than over their wallets. This is where FromSoftware has made the title a case study for other developers and publishers who have gained a poor reputation among gamers due to their (mal)practices.

Elden Ring has shown that games can still sell well if developed for right reasons

When Elden Ring was eventually released after several rounds of delays, fans were happy to receive it just like they had expected. FromSoftware released its latest title on most major platforms in February, and the developer hasn't looked back.

This has been one of Bandai Namco's best successes, and the publisher is now exploring new opportunities to leverage success.

A game can be considered successful for different reasons, depending on who is evaluating it. For a developer or publisher, finances will always be a vital issue and take on more importance than critical and user reviews.

After all, game-making isn't a cheap business, and poor financial returns can mean doom and gloom for everybody involved.

There are no such worries for FromSoftware and Elden Ring, as its sales have been phenomenal. Elden Ring has become the highest valued video game IP since The Division in 2016, making its success all the more evident.

What will seem even more marvelous, however, is that staggering revenues haven't come on the back of shoddy microtransactions.

Some of the most popular games in modern times have staggering revenues, but they are built on pillars of microtransactions. While the feature might not be as bad as some make it, there are some obvious problems.

Microtransactions operate on the idea of FOMO (fear of missing out), which can often induce a person to buy something that doesn't have a practical use. Additionally, they can be more dangerous for the younger demographic, who might not understand how much money they're spending on the title.

FromSoftware showed that such things aren't needed, and if the game is good, it will sell well. The biggest strength of Elden Ring is its story and gameplay, which players have absolutely loved since the beginning.

Yes, there were bugs and rough areas, to begin with, that hampered the overall experience for the fans. These are long gone as the developers have meticulously looked to fix all the problems across the different platforms.

The game has soared higher and further and has steadily grown as the months have passed. It has offered the signature Soulslike experience that fans can expect from FromSoftware.

However, the developers have ensured that fans can have a lighter experience thanks to the co-op if they find a boss too complex to take on.

Elden Ring's success and mammoth sales are a reflection of the positive thought process of the developers. However, this success will hold more importance in the current context as many developers implement nonsensical methods to make a quick buck without caring about the quality.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

