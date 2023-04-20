How to enable and disable crossplay on Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is the brand-new arcade racing fighter featuring beloved characters from both Disney and Pixar. The game supports crossplay out of the box and allows players to race against friends and randoms no matter what platform they are on.

While the crossplay feature is an exciting addition for many, certain players may want to disable it to limit themselves to other racers from their own platform only, which will be the focus of this article.

Crossplay is enabled by default in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm enables crossplay out of the box by default for all players, on all platforms. This has been confirmed via an official FAQ by the dev team.

However, it should be kept in mind that crossplay requires an active internet connection on all platforms, with the following quirks:

The game is available to play even without a PlayStation Plus subscription for the first six months of its Early Access period.

Players on the Nintendo Switch platform can also play online without an active Nintendo Online subscription for the first six months of the Early Access period.

Players on an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X/S will however need to have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold to participate in online matches.

PC gamers will have complete access to the game without the need for an additional subscription.

Each player will have their own unique ID that they can share with others to add them to their Gameloft friends list. Simply invite a friend over from that list into a match to play along with them or play with random players online for a unique racing game experience.

How can players toggle crossplay on Disney Speedstorm

While crossplay is enabled by default, some players may want to disable the option entirely - which has indeed been confirmed to be possible by the developers Gameloft Barcelona. To access this option, simply head to the settings page and toggle the relevant option if you wish to switch it off.

Crossplay can also be re-enabled at any time by visiting the same settings page.

Disney Speedstorm also features cross-save functionality

Cross-save is yet another excellent addition in Disney Speedstorm, allowing players to carry over their progress across multiple platforms. The feature is live at the time of writing but requires players to purchase any Founder’s Pack as a prerequisite for each platform they wish to play on in order to ensure successful account linking.

However, the Founder’s Pack is limited to once per platform (per tier).

Disney Speedstorm is a racer featuring beloved characters from both original Pixar and Disney IPs, and is a free-to-play title scheduled to be released officially sometime in 2024. Players can join the Early Access period on supported platforms by purchasing any of the three Founder’s Packs available in-game.

