The Stolen Throne main quest will require players to figure out a way to enter the Masquerade Hall in Dragon's Dogma 2. The mission is given out by Captain Brant, who can be found in Vernworth. Your job is infiltrating the Masquerade Hall and getting information about the fake Arisen. However, forget about gathering information; entering the Hall can be a tall task.

But we're here to help out. This article will show you how to enter the Masquerade Hall in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can enter the Masquerade Hall in Dragon's Dogma 2

You will need Formal Raiments to enter the Masquerade Hall (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Arbuckle)

To get into the Masquerade Hall, you will need to get Formal Raiments. If you haven't already found these, looking through the rooms at Vernworth Castle is enough to come across them. You're looking for a Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches. If you have no luck finding them, you can always visit Philbert's Sundries and buy them.

Now that you have your Formal Raiments, equip them with the Eventide Mask given by Captain Brant and meet the man himself. After this, a short cutscene will play, and you can enter the Masquerade Hall in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now that you've finally gained access to the Hall, you can interact with the people in the area. However, if you want to finish the quest, look for a man wearing a robe with an X. Once this is done, double back the way you came, and you will come across a curved hallway. Follow this Hall to the end, and you will find a small section of the wall between two pillars.

The secret door inside the Masquerade Hall (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Arbuckle)

This is a secret door, and you can walk through it. Once you are through the door, you can go straight to Rose Chateau. There isn't a lot to do at Rose Chateau either, so you can make your exit and head straight for Captain Brant.

Upon exchanging information with the Captain, he will reward you for your efforts with the following items:

Wakestone Shard

900 EXP

6,500 Gold

The rewards are well worth the effort since it isn't too hard to infiltrate Masquerade Hall in Dragon's Dogma 2. With this out of the way, you have now finished the Stolen Throne quest.

