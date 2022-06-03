How to enter the new space by solving Fantastic Compass puzzle in Genshin Impact End of the Line quest

One major part of the recent End of the Line quest in Genshin Impact is "Enter the new space." This part happens after players briefly play as trial versions of Yelan and Yanfei, defeating some Fatui Skirmishers and a Fatui Pyro Agent. However, the game doesn't hold the player's hand on what to do next.

Essentially, Travelers need to manipulate the compass several times in order to "enter the new space." There will be a few different steps with "enter the new space" as its title, so this article will cover all of the ones found in the End of the Line quest.

Genshin Impact quest guide: End of the Line's "How to enter the new space"

The tutorial given for this step of the End of the Line quest (Image via miHoYo)

This tutorial tells players all they need to know about how to "enter the new space" in End of the Line. However, Travelers might be confused upon reading it, so they may prefer a visual guide with images. In that case, it's worth checking out what a player should know.

Story continues below ad

Travelers have two options with this compass:

Rotate the Needle Forward Rotate the Needle Backward

However, there is a tree that can block the player's progress.

How to enter the new space in End of the Line

The troublesome tree (Image via miHoYo)

If the player tries to "Rotate the Needle Forward," they will be told:

"The needle is stuck in the trees. This is as far as it can turn..."

If that happens, select the "Rotate the Needle Backward" option and proceed through the blue portal up ahead. However, before doing so, interact with the lever shown in the image below. This action will save time later on in End of the Line.

Story continues below ad

Interact with this lever first (Image via miHoYo)

There is a lever to the right side of this iron gate. Open it now, as it will be useful later. After doing so, proceed to the blue portal.

Go through this portal (Image via miHoYo)

Story continues below ad

The players will see another path to yet another blue portal, so take it. There is no gimmick here, so just go straight ahead.

The troublesome sprout (Image via miHoYo)

There is a little sprout growing near the compass, attack it to destroy it. Don't mess with the compass here, just go straight ahead through the blue portal and take the blue portal after it.

Rotate the needle forward to this point (Image via miHoYo)

Story continues below ad

Make sure to rotate the needle forward to the point shown above. Afterward, proceed through the blue portal and its subsequent portal to make it to the next step in this Genshin Impact quest.

There will be a cutscene where Xiao talks about Bosacious, and the player is then able to take control of him. Keep using his Elemental Skill on the little illusions to proceed with this part of End of the Line.

Genshin Impact players will get yet another "Enter the new space" task.

There is a spider here, defeat it (Image via miHoYo)

Story continues below ad

Look to your right to notice a spider in front of the compass. Defeat it and "Rotate the Needle Backward" twice. After doing that, proceed through the blue portal and the portal after it to see another cutscene.

Note: This part with the spider is why Genshin Impact players interacted with the lever earlier in End of the Line.

Rotate the needle backward once (Image via miHoYo)

This part is easy, for all Genshin Impact players have to do is "Rotate the Needle Backward" once and proceed through the following two blue portals. There will be yet another cutscene here.

Story continues below ad

One of the later cutscenes in this quest (Image via miHoYo)

Once the player is able to control the Traveler again, proceed to follow their twin and interact with the area there. You should then see a cutscene similar to the one shown above. Eventually, Travelers will see a Precious Chest, so collect it and leave the domain to complete the End of the Line quest in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like this puzzle? Yes No 1 votes so far