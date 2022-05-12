How to equip a skydive trail in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players can equip many different cosmetic items to customize their character. These customizations can range from character skins to weapon skins. Additionally, players can further customize their character with playful emotes, holosprays, and even voice quips. Apex Legends also has certain cosmetics that players can use to show off their skills. These include skydive trails.

When players make their jump at the start of the battle royale, they will notice that they have a trail behind them. These can change in color to represent player teams. However, some players have special trails that they have earned from reaching Diamond rank and above in Ranked play. However, these skydive trails are not equipped by default. This article will explain how players can equip and show off their skydive trail in Apex Legends.

How players can equip a skydive trail in Apex Legends

When a player unlocks a skydive trail, it becomes equippable for only one season following its unlock. Initially, during early ranked seasons, players who unlocked dive trails could keep them as permanent additions. However, this was changed afterwards to motivate players to keep grinding for the ranks in order to have access to their skydive trails in future seasons.

Equipping skydive trails in Apex Legends

Players can equip skydive trails quite easily in Apex Legends. The first thing they need to do is to go into the Loadouts tab on the main menu. From there, players need to head down to game customization. In this menu, players must scroll to skydive trails. From there, if the player has a skydive trail available to choose from, they will be able to equip it from this menu.

Different rarities of skydive trails in Apex Legends

Since the skydive trails are earned from advancing through the ranks of Ranked Play, higher ranks will offer better skydive trails. Players at Diamond Rank will receive a blue and almost electrical looking trail. Players at Masters Rank will get a skydive trail that is purple. Finally, players who have reached the highest rank of Apex Predator will be able to rock a super imposing red skydive trail.

Skydive trails are cool, but they can come with a price

When players are using a skydive trail, it can definitely look really cool. From the perspective of other players, it can also do two things. It can either make others, especially newer players, a bit worried when they see the skydive trail. However, it can also go the other way and make players a target. Others can see the trail while dropping, and some players may take it as a personal challenge to put a highly skilled player down.

Edited by Mayank Shete