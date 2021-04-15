Magmar is currently appearing in the wild more frequently in Pokemon GO.

That uptick in encounters gives Pokemon GO trainers plenty of opportunities to catch the intimidating Fire-type Pokemon. It is a great creature to add to a collection and use in battle.

Of course, it doesn't stop there. Pokemon GO does have its evolution, Magmortar, at this point in the game. However, it takes a lot of patience to evolve Magmar into its more powerful final form.

How to evolve Magmar in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

First of all, Pokemon GO trainers will need to obtain a Magmar. It has previously been in Tier 2 Raids and can be caught through Special and Field Research missions, or as mentioned prior, caught in the wild.

Be sure to use Pinap Berries or Silver Pinap Barries when catching one. This will increase the amount of Magmar Candy gained once it has been successfully caught. This will help with evolving.

Advertisement

Pokemon GO trainers will need 100 total Magmar Candies in order to evolve it into Magmortar. That isn't all, however. A Sinnoh Stone is also needed alongside the 100 Magmar Candies for evolution to occur.

How to obtain a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Catching a ton of Magmar and/or using Rare Candies to reach the 100 Candy threshold may be the easy part. Getting a Sinnoh Stone to help trigger the evolution is the trickiest task.

Some trainers may be lucky and have a surplus. Those who don't can obtain the Sinnoh Stone in a variety of ways. One way is to complete the Field Research stamps. At the end of a streak, the Research Breakthrough may award a Sinnoh Stone.

Defeating a Team GO Rocket Leader may also reward Pokemon GO trainers with a Sinnoh Stone. In the GO Battle League, one of the item rewards could be a Sinnoh Stone after defeating enough trainers depending on the type of battle pass selected.

It takes some time to get all of the pieces in place. Once enough Magmar Candies and a Sinnoh Stone are gathered, though, it is as easy as clicking the Evolve button in order to turn Magmar into Magmortar.