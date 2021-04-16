Tyrogue is one of the few Pokemon with multiple evolution paths that carry over into Pokemon GO.

Tyrogue is a Fighting-type Baby Pokemon that can be found in Pokemon GO. It can be hatched from an Egg. What Pokemon hatches from what type of Egg can change at any time.

Once obtained, Tyrogue can evolve into one of three Pokemon. Like with Eevee in Pokemon GO, the evolution can be determined prior to triggering it. Unlike Eevee, the evolution cannot be manipulated with something like a nickname.

How to evolve Tyrogue in Pokemon GO

In the main series Pokemon games, Tyrogue's evolution depends on certain stats. While it is altered in Pokemon GO, the idea behind its evolution is essentially the same.

Different stats call for different evolutionary paths. With a total of three, Tyrogue can evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. All it needs is the right stats and a total of 25 Tyrogue Candy.

Hitmonlee

It Tyrogue's highest stat is Attack, it will evolve into Hitmonlee. Hitmonlee is known as the Kicking Pokemon. It is renowned for its attacking prowess in battle, which is why its evolution is triggered by a higher Pokemon GO Attack stat.

Hitmonchan

Hitmonchan is more of a defensive Pokemon. Known as the Punching Pokemon, it will evolve if Tyrogue's highest stat is Defense. Hit that Appraise icon and see if Defense reigns over Attack and HP.

Hitmontop

Speaking of HP, that is how Tyrogue becomes Hitmontop. If its highest stat is its HP stat, Tyrogue will evolve into the Handstand Pokemon. This Generation II creature can learn some great Charged Attacks such as Close Combat, Stone Edge, and Gyro Ball.

Even Stats

Having a perfect Pokemon with maxed out stats is great. Unfortunately, a maxed out Tyrogue will always evolve randomly. Moreover, if any two stats are even, one of those Pokemon will be the evolution. Keep this in mind when evolving a Tyrogue with perfect stats or two stats that are the same and are higher than the third.