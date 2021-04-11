Wurmple is a Bug-type Pokemon with a slightly unique evolutionary process in Pokemon GO.

While the Pokemon has a three-step evolutionary line, it can go one of two different routes when a player gives it enough candies to evolve out of its first form.

Here's everything a Pokemon GO trainer needs to know about evolving their Wurmple.

How to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon GO

Dustox, one of Wurmple's two final evolution possibilities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For a player to evolve their Wurmple, they'll need 12 of the species' candies. A guessing game begins when a trainer gives these candies to their Bug-type in Pokemon GO because Wurmple has a completely random 50/50 chance of evolving into either Silcoon or Cascoon.

Although many players have attempted to find a way to influence which of these Pokemon Wurmple will evolve into ultimately, no one has had any luck.

One clever method that people have tried in order to make Wurmple change into the secondary form of choice is naming it different things. This is a trick that is used to get Eevee to evolve into a specific Pokemon.

Related: Pokemon GO trainers discover Sylveon's secret evolution name

Advertisement

Players have also investigated if giving a Wurmple 12 candies during the night or day will play a factor in it turning into Silcoon or Cascoon. However, this was to no avail.

While it's only a game of chance, the more Wurmples that a trainer evolves, the more likely they are to get the second evolution that they want all along.

The randomness ends here though, as Cascoon will always evolve into Dustox and Silcoon is guaranteed to transform into Beautifly. Either way, a trainer is required to give the second evolutions around 50 Wurmple candies to get to change into their final forms.

The way that Wurmple evolves randomly into its secondary form is refreshing for trainers who are used to everything usually being set in stone in Pokemon GO.

Also Read: What are Zapdos weaknesses in Pokemon GO?